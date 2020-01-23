Here's what's coming to (and going from) HBO in February

Photo : HBO

Celebrating the true American entrepreneurial spirit—i.e., ripping off a bunch of regular people from beneath the ostensible auspices of corporate benevolence—HBO (and its accompanying streaming service, HBO Now ) are going in hard for its new docuseries McMillion$ with next month’s slate of releases. Produced by Mark Wahlberg, the six-part series will begin airing, on both the network and the service, on February 3, documenting a multi-year scheme that saw a security subcontractor steal and sell the vast majority of the million-dollar-winning prize pieces from the McDonald’s’ regular Monopoly promotion.



And if that odd tale doesn’t sate your need for stories of bizarre injustice, you’re still in luck: Next month will also see the return of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, coming back for its seventh season of dissecting all the most worrisome stories of the day. Other returning series include High Maintenance and The Teenage Psychic, plus the debut of Beforeigners on Feb. 18. HBO is also offering a whole host of short films, all winners from The American Black Film Festival’s HBO Short Film Competition.

Over in the world of longer films, meanwhile, it’s all about artificial young women with proven ass-kicking power: Alita: Battle Angel arrives on the service on February 1, while Annabelle Comes Home does exactly that on 2/22. And if you’re looking for something a little older, you can soothe your frayed Uncut Gems nerves with that other “serious Adam Sandler” darling, Punch-Drunk Love, or get your smooth-talking art thief on with the 1999 version of The Thomas Crown Affair.

You can see the full list of what’s coming to, and departing from, HBO Now next month below.

Arriving February 1:

Alita: Battle Angel

Desecho (AKA Debris), 2020

Cake, 2015

Casino Royale, 1967

Casino Royale, 2006

Defending Your Life, 1991

Due Date, 2010

The Honeymooners, 2005

Hostel (Extended Version), 2006

Hostel Part II (Extended Version), 2007

In A World..., 2013

The Island, 2005

Intolerable Cruelty, 2003

Last Chance Harvey, 2009

Last Tango In Paris, 1972

The Others, 2001

Prisoners, 2013

Punch-Drunk Love, 2002

Quantum Of Solace, 2008

Side Effects, 2013

The Skulls, 2000

The Skulls II, 2002

The Skulls III, 2004

The Thomas Crown Affair, 1999

Valkyrie, 2008

Voyage Of The Damned, 1976

Winter’s Bone, 2010

Arriving February 3:

McMillion$, series premiere

The Teenage Psychic, series premiere

The World Behind The Teenage Psychic

Arriving February 6:

Storks, 2016

Arriving February 7:

High Maitenance, season 4 premiere

The Shop: Uninterrupted

Inciales SG (AKA Initials S.G.), 2020

Arriving February 8:

Ma, (2019)

Arriving February 11:

Ali & Cavett: The Tale Of The Tapes

Arriving February 15:

Shaft, 2019

Arriving February 17:

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, season 7 premiere

Arriving February 18:

Beforeigners, season 1 premiere

We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

Arriving February 21:

Muralla (AKA The Goalkeeper), 2020

Arriving February 22:

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019

Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One

Arriving February 28:

HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience, Episodes 2-4

Arriving February 29:

Anna, 2019

American Black Film Festival’s HBO Short Film Competition Winners:

Days After Your Departure, 2018 (2/1)

Emergency, 2018 (2/1)

Hair Wolf, 2018 (2/1)

Moths & Butterflies, 2018 (2/1)

Suitable, 2018 (2/1)

Flight, 2019 (2/3)

Cap, 2019 (2/4)

Evelyn x Evelyn, 2019 (2/5)

The Fisherman, 2019 (2/6)

Wednesday, 2019 (2/7)

Leaving February 13:

Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010

Leaving February 29:

127 Hours, 2010

Alfie, 2004

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid, 2004

Body Heat, 1981

Cabin Fever (Director’s Cut), 2003

Catfish, 2010

Chariots Of Fire, 1981

The Darkest Hour, 2011

Despicable Me, 2010

First Man, 2018

Hail, Caesar!, 2016

The Hurt Locker, 2009

The Hustler, 1961

Jem And The Holograms, 2015

Jungle Master, 2018

The Miseducation Of Cameron Post, 2018

Narc, 2002

Puerto Ricans In Paris, 2016

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

The Rundown, 2003

Son In Law, 1993

Widows, 2018

Woman On Top, 2000

Yogi Bear, 2010