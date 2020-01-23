Here's what's coming to (and going from) HBO in February

Celebrating the true American entrepreneurial spirit—i.e., ripping off a bunch of regular people from beneath the ostensible auspices of corporate benevolence—HBO (and its accompanying streaming service, HBO Now) are going in hard for its new docuseries McMillion$ with next month’s slate of releases. Produced by Mark Wahlberg, the six-part series will begin airing, on both the network and the service, on February 3, documenting a multi-year scheme that saw a security subcontractor steal and sell the vast majority of the million-dollar-winning prize pieces from the McDonald’s’ regular Monopoly promotion.
And if that odd tale doesn’t sate your need for stories of bizarre injustice, you’re still in luck: Next month will also see the return of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, coming back for its seventh season of dissecting all the most worrisome stories of the day. Other returning series include High Maintenance and The Teenage Psychic, plus the debut of Beforeigners on Feb. 18. HBO is also offering a whole host of short films, all winners from The American Black Film Festival’s HBO Short Film Competition.
Over in the world of longer films, meanwhile, it’s all about artificial young women with proven ass-kicking power: Alita: Battle Angel arrives on the service on February 1, while Annabelle Comes Home does exactly that on 2/22. And if you’re looking for something a little older, you can soothe your frayed Uncut Gems nerves with that other “serious Adam Sandler” darling, Punch-Drunk Love, or get your smooth-talking art thief on with the 1999 version of The Thomas Crown Affair.
You can see the full list of what’s coming to, and departing from, HBO Now next month below.
Arriving February 1:
Alita: Battle Angel
Desecho (AKA Debris), 2020
Cake, 2015
Casino Royale, 1967
Casino Royale, 2006
Defending Your Life, 1991
Due Date, 2010
The Honeymooners, 2005
Hostel (Extended Version), 2006
Hostel Part II (Extended Version), 2007
In A World..., 2013
The Island, 2005
Intolerable Cruelty, 2003
Last Chance Harvey, 2009
Last Tango In Paris, 1972
The Others, 2001
Prisoners, 2013
Punch-Drunk Love, 2002
Quantum Of Solace, 2008
Side Effects, 2013
The Skulls, 2000
The Skulls II, 2002
The Skulls III, 2004
The Thomas Crown Affair, 1999
Valkyrie, 2008
Voyage Of The Damned, 1976
Winter’s Bone, 2010
Arriving February 3:
McMillion$, series premiere
The Teenage Psychic, series premiere
The World Behind The Teenage Psychic
Arriving February 6:
Storks, 2016
Arriving February 7:
High Maitenance, season 4 premiere
The Shop: Uninterrupted
Inciales SG (AKA Initials S.G.), 2020
Arriving February 8:
Ma, (2019)
Arriving February 11:
Ali & Cavett: The Tale Of The Tapes
Arriving February 15:
Shaft, 2019
Arriving February 17:
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, season 7 premiere
Arriving February 18:
Beforeigners, season 1 premiere
We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
Arriving February 21:
Muralla (AKA The Goalkeeper), 2020
Arriving February 22:
Annabelle Comes Home, 2019
Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One
Arriving February 28:
HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience, Episodes 2-4
Arriving February 29:
Anna, 2019
American Black Film Festival’s HBO Short Film Competition Winners:
Days After Your Departure, 2018 (2/1)
Emergency, 2018 (2/1)
Hair Wolf, 2018 (2/1)
Moths & Butterflies, 2018 (2/1)
Suitable, 2018 (2/1)
Flight, 2019 (2/3)
Cap, 2019 (2/4)
Evelyn x Evelyn, 2019 (2/5)
The Fisherman, 2019 (2/6)
Wednesday, 2019 (2/7)
Leaving February 13:
Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010
Leaving February 29:
127 Hours, 2010
Alfie, 2004
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid, 2004
Body Heat, 1981
Cabin Fever (Director’s Cut), 2003
Catfish, 2010
Chariots Of Fire, 1981
The Darkest Hour, 2011
Despicable Me, 2010
First Man, 2018
Hail, Caesar!, 2016
The Hurt Locker, 2009
The Hustler, 1961
Jem And The Holograms, 2015
Jungle Master, 2018
The Miseducation Of Cameron Post, 2018
Narc, 2002
Puerto Ricans In Paris, 2016
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
The Rundown, 2003
Son In Law, 1993
Widows, 2018
Woman On Top, 2000
Yogi Bear, 2010