It’s always nice when a streaming platform has a big month, both because it makes it easy to write about and because it feels good to be happy for other people, and Amazon Prime is having one such big month in March. The main new addition is Eddie Murphy’s long-awaited sequel Coming 2 America, but it’ll be joined by Amazon’s animated adaptation of Invincible (based on the Robert Kirkman comic of the same name and starring Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons). This might be a slightly harder sell to Americans, but Amazon is also getting Making Their Mark, a documentary series about Australian football (which is not American football or European football, though it is kind of combination of the two).

Outside of exclusives and originals, Prime subscribers can also check out the Back To The Future trilogy, one of Liam Neeson’s 2020 action thrillers (Honest Thief), and Charlie Plummer and Taylor Russell’s Words On Bathroom Walls. IMDb TV, which does not require a subscription to Prime, is also getting Arrival, Lincoln Lawyer, The Last Witch Hunter, and No Strings Attached.

The full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV is below.

Available March 1

48 Hrs. (1982)

50/50 (2011)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack The Block (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Back To The Future (1985)

Back To The Future Part Ii (1989)

Back To The Future Part Iii (1990)

Beloved (1998)

Cocktail (1988)

Due Date (2010)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Extract (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Instant Nanny (2015) (Up Faith & Family)

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (Pbs Living)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)

Patriot Games (1992)

Patriots Day (2017)

Priceless (2016)

Rain Man (1988)

Religulous (2008)

Rushmore (1999)

Shine A Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Sydney White (2007)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Spirit (2008)

The Terminal (2004)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Tombstone (1993)

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)

W. (2008)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

American Masters - Dorothea Lange: Grab A Hunk Of Lightning (2014) (Pbs Living)

And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (Pbs Documentaries)

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)

Breathless: Season 1 (Pbs Masterpiece)

Captain Marleau: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)

Civilizations: Season 1 (Pbs Documentaries)

Dorothy & The Wizard Of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ella The Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Allblk)

Jo Frost: Nanny On Tour: Season 1 (Upp Faith & Family)

Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best Tv Ever)

London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn Tv)

Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Not For Ourselves Alone: The Story Of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony: Limited Series (Pbs Documentaries)

Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)

Somewhere South: Season 1 (Pbs Living)

The Paris Murders: Season 1 (Pbs Masterpiece)

The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Available March 3

Out Of Africa (1985)

Available March 5

*Coming 2 America - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Available March 10

Jack And Jill (2011)

Available March 12

Honest Thief (2020)

*Making Their Mark - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Available March 19

Words On Bathroom Walls (2020)

Available March 26

*Invincible - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*La Templanza (The Vineyard) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Available March 29

Renegades (1989)

Available March 30

The Ghost Writer (2010)

Available on IMDb TV March 1



Project Blue Book S1-2

Mary Queen Of Scots (‘18)

Lincoln Lawyer

Monsters Vs. Aliens

Arrival

The Last Witch Hunter

Collateral

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Atonement

Nanny Mcphee

American Psycho

The Hurt Locker

Madea’s Witness Protection

Shaft

Boomerang

Coal Miner’s Daughter

The Game

Godzilla 2000

The Guardian (‘90)

Land Before Time Ii: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time Iii: The Time Of The Great Giving

Land Before Time Iv: Journey Through The Mists

Land Before Time Ix: Journey To The Big Water

Land Before Time Sing Along

Land Before Time Sing Along 2

Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island

Land Before Time Vi: The Secret Of Saurus Rock

Land Before Time Vii: The Stone Of Cold Fire

Land Before Time Viii: The Big Freeze

Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration

Land Before Time Xii: Day Of The Flyers

Land Before Time Xiii: The Wisdom Of Friends

Land Before Time: Journey Of The Brave

Meet Joe Black

Monster’s Ball

Nanny Mcphee Returns

Problem Child

Rock The Kasbah

Rules Of Engagement

Scent Of A Woman

Sea Of Love

The Sum Of All Fears

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

What Dreams May Come

Available on IMDb TV March 3

Still Alice

The Switch

Available on IMDb TV March 15

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

Available on IMDb TV March 16

The Dilemma

Available on IMDb TV March 23

No Strings Attached

