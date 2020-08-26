Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime in September

Clockwise: The Boys, Get Duked, Utopia Photo : Amazon Prime Video

Why, yes, The Boys are indeed back in town, and the superhero world’s naughtiest saviors will swoop onto Amazon Prime alongside a diverse range of originals and classics. There’s Utopia, for example, which finds Gone Girl’s Gillian Flynn spinning a yarn of comic books and conspiracy . Sports fans, meanwhile, can strap on a helmet for All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, an in-depth docuseries about the beloved English football club. But, let’s be honest, you’re most excited about the second season of The Boys, which we recently lauded for improving upon pretty much every aspect of its first season.

Our corporate overlords will also drop a handful of original films in September, including culture clash comedy (and festival favorite) Get Duked! and the terrifyingly timely All In: The Fight for Democracy, a new documentary about voter suppression in America. Recent blockbusters like Will Smith’s Gemini Man, Renée Zellweger’s Judy, and The Addams Family will also hit the streamer, as will a handful of ‘70s classics like The Graduate, Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, and Kramer Vs. Kramer.

The full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime in September (and the end of August) is below.

Available August 28



Get Duked! (2020) - Amazon Original Movie

Available August 31

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur (2020) - Amazon Original Series

Available September 1

1/1 (2018)



1 Million Happy Nows (2018)

A Birder’s Guide To Everything (2014)

A Chef’s Life: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game (2018)

Addicted To Fresno (2015)

Alex Cross (2012)

American Dragons (1998)

Bachelor Lions (2020)

Barney Thomson (2016)

Beach Party (1963)

Bewitched (2005)

Big Time (1988)

Bitter Melon (2018)

Bully (2019)

C.O.G. (2013)

Carrington (1995)

Casino Royale (2006)

Cedar Cove: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)



Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977)

Codename: Kids Next Door: Season 1 (Boomerang)



Dark Matter (2007)

De-Lovely (2004)

Defense Of The Realm (1986)

Die, Monster, Die! (1965)

Don’t Talk To Irene (2018)

Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine (1965)

Eaten By Lions (2020)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Within (2019)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Face 2 Face (2017)

Gas-s-s-s (1970)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)



Hero Elementary: Season 1 (PBS Kids)



How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition: Season 1 (The Great Courses)



I’d Like To Be Alone Now (2019)

I’m Dying Up Here: Season 1 (Showtime)



I’m Not Here (2019)

Kart Racer (2003)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)



Kramer Vs. Kramer (1979)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Last Hope with Troy Dunn: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)



Lord Love A Duck (1966)

Man Of La Mancha (1972)

Microbe And Gasoline (2016)

Miss Nobody (2010)

Muscle Beach Party (1964)

Music Within (2007)

Nazi Mega Weapons: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)



No Way To Live (2017)

Patriots Day (2017)

Rambo (2008)

Sex And The City: The Movie (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Slash (2007)

Slow Burn (2007)

Snapshots (2018)

Stuck With You: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)



Sunlight Jr. (2013)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend on Demand)



The Bank Job (2008)

The Billion Dollar Hobo (1977)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)



The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)



The Celtic World: Season 1 (The Great Courses)



The Crimson Field: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)



The Dunning Man (2018)

The Festival (2019)

The Go-Getters (2018)

The Graduate (1967)

The Hanoi Hilton (1987)

The Haunted Palace (1963)

The House On Carroll Street (1988)

The Jack Benny Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)



The Last House On The Left (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Ring Thing (2018)

The Roy Rogers TV Show: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)



The Video Dead (1986)

The Visitors (1972)

The Weight Of Water (2002)

The White Bus (1967)

The Woods (2006)

The Yes Men (2004)

To Keep The Light (2018)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twice-Told Tales (1963)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Warrior Road (2017)

Weather Girl (2009)

What Children Do (2018)

What If It Works? (2018)

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? (1972)

Wrong Man: Season 1 (STARZ)



Yongary: Monster From The Deep (1967)

Zoom (2016)

Available September 2

Hell On The Border (2019)

Available September 4

Dino Dana The Movie (2020) - Amazon Original Movie



The Boys: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series

Available September 16

Blackbird (2020)

Available September 18

All In: The Fight for Democracy (2020) - Amazon Original Movie

Gemini Man (2019)

Available September 22

The Addams Family (2019)

Available September 25

Judy (2019)

Utopia: Season 1 - Amazon Original Series

Available September 28

Force of Nature (2020)

Inherit The Viper (2020)

Available September 29

Trauma Center (2019)