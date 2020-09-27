Time, Truth Seekers, The Lie, Black Box Screenshot : Amazon Prime

All of the streaming services are looking to bolster their spooky offerings for October this year, as they do every year, and for Amazon Prime in 2020 that means the launch of its new Welcome To The Blumhouse anthology series, which comes from the Blumhouse horror studio and will be getting four installments this October and an additional four at some point in 2021. The first two of those first four are Black Box and The Lie (about a man undergoing an experimental amnesia treatment and parents covering for their daughter after she murders someone, respectively), followed by Evil Eye and Nocturne (about a bad boyfriend and a mysterious musical notebook).

Spooky-wise, Amazon is also getting Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Truth Seekers, which sounds sort of like Ghosted but with Nick Frost as the head of a Ghost Hunters-style investigation group. Non-spooky-wise, There’s Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, Marielle Heller’s adaptation of the Broadway show What The Constitution Means To Me, a series about pro gamers trying to win whatever the Crown Cup tournament is called Chasing The Crown, and an “epic love story” about a woman raising her kids while her husband fights to be released from prison called Time. Subscribers can also check out Quantum Of Solace and Terminator: Dark Fate, if they’re so inclined.

The full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime in October is below.

Available October 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Blood Ties (2014)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Eight Millimeter (1999)

Funny Girl (1968)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Joe (2014)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Killers (2010)

Kindred Spirits (2020)

La Sucursal (2019)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Mud (2013)

National Security (2003)

Next Level (2019)

Noose For A Gunman (1960)

Nurse (2014)

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

Raging Bull (1980)

Señorita Justice (2004)

Southside With You (2016)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Thanks For Sharing (2013)

The Big Hit (1998)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Departed (2006)

The Gambler Wore A Gun (1961)

The Grudge 3 (2009)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

The Pianist (2003)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Triumph Of The Spirit (1989)

1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1 (Topic)

40 & Single: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

America’s Great Divide: From Obama To Trump: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Cisco Kid: Season (Best Westerns Ever)

Cities Of The Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Get Shorty: Seasons 1-3

Horror Noire: A History Of Black Horror (Shudder)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Mrs. Wilson: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Mystery Road: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

PNS Kids: Spooky Stories!: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Tales Of Tomorrow: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Great British Baking Show: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Loudest Voice: Season 1 (Showtime)

Thou Shalt Not Kill: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Available October 2

Bug Diaries Halloween Special - Amazon Original Special

Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 - Amazon Original Special

Available October 6

Black Box - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Lie - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

Mr. Robot: Season 4

Available October 8

Archive (2020)

Available October 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

Chasing The Crown: Dreamers To Streamers - Amazon Original Series

Available October 10

Jack And Jill (2011)

Available October 13

Evil Eye - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Nocturne - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Available October 14

A Most Beautiful Thing (2020)

Available October 15

Halal Love Story (2020)

Playing With Fire (2019)

Available October 16

Time - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

What The Constitution Means To Me - Amazon Original Special

Available October 21

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

Available October 23

Mirzapur - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Available October 26

What To Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Available October 27

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Available October 29

Soorarai Pottru (2020)

Available October 30

Truth Seekers - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Available October 31

I’ll See You In My Dreams (2015)