We’re coming out of Spooky Season, which means it’s a little harder for streaming services to come up with general month-long themes to apply to their content libraries, but Amazon seems to have landed on a slightly odd one for November in the form of what a press release is calling “action-packed franchises.” That may sound exciting, but the two franchises that Amazon is getting next month are a little more “surprisingly popular” than “actually good.” We’re talking about The Expendables trilogy, which were very hot among desperate action fans for a short time, and three of the Underworld movies, which were directed by a good-looking guy in his 40s named Len Wiseman. They’re all coming on November 1, so if you’re feeling a little anxious about the stresses of real life for some reason in early November, that’s six movies of reliably dumb/possibly cool action to distract yourself with! (There’s also Bombshell, but it’s harder to make jokes about that one.)

In terms of Prime Originals coming in November, Amazon subscribers will also be able to check out James May: Oh Cook, another docuseries/paid vacation from the guy on Top Gear The Grand Tour who drives too slow, a film anthology called Small Axe about London’s West Indian community, a show called The Pack that sounds like The Amazing Race but with dogs, and Paul Bettany’s ‘70s road trip drama Uncle Frank. Amazon is also taking on the former YouTube Original Wayne, which is about a guy and his “one-of-a-kind girlfriend” on a road trip to steal back his dying father’s ‘70s Trans-Am. James May is also known to take road trips, so there are lots of ‘70s things and road trips on Amazon, apparently.

The full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime in November—plus a list of preview seasons from Prime Video Channels that will be available to regular Prime subscribers for free—is below.

Available November 1

28 Days Later (2003)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Majestic Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Arizona Whirlwind (1944)

Article 99 (1992)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Breathless (1983)

Country Strong (2011)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Deja Vu (2006)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Firewalker (1986)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Marrying Father Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

More Than A Game (2009)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Next Day Air (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)

Romancing The Stone (1984)

Ronin (1998)

Silverado (1985)

Step Up (2006)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Insider (1999)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Sapphires (2013)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The X Files: I Want To Believe (2008)

Twilight (2001)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld (2003)

W. (2008) Wall Street (1987)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You Got Served (2004)

Zookeeper (2011)

America’s Founding Fathers: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

America’s Untold Story: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Before We Die: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Crime 360: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hawkeye And The Last Of The Mohicans: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Jamestown: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Lost Worlds: Season 1 (History Vault)

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Season 1979 (PBS Kids)

Naked Hustle: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Stockholm: Season 1 (Topic)

The George Burns And Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series (MotorTrend)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Available November 3

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

Available November 4

Blue Story (2020)

Available November 6

The Secret: Dare To Dream (2020)

El Presidente (English Dub) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Ferro - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Wayne - Amazon Presents: Season 1

Available November 7

Retaliation (2017)

Available November 8

Community: Seasons 1-6

Available November 11

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)

Available November 13

The Ride (2018)

Alex Rider - IMDb TV Original: Season 1

James May: Oh Cook - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

American Horror Story: 1984

Available November 14

The Dictator (2012)

Scrubs: Seasons 1-9

Available November 15

12 Pups Of Christmas (2019)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Available November 18

Body Cam (2020)

Available November 20

Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss (2020)

Small Axe - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

The Pack - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Available November 21

Most Wanted (2020)

Available November 25

Uncle Frank - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Available November 26

Bombshell (2019)

Available November 27

Life In A Year (2020)