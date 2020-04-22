Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime in May

Upload Photo : Aaron Epstein ( Amazon )

Answering our collective need for a world that is, at least on the surface, a lot less chaotic than the one we’re currently stuck in—and which has the added bonus of being masterminded by one of the guys behind The Office—Amazon is leading off its slate of new content next month with Greg Daniels’ Upload, about a guy (Robbie Amell) who signs on for a digital afterlife after getting into a lethal accident with a self-driving car. Kind of like a more Kafka-y/Elon Musk-esque take on The Good Place, the comedy series promises to, at the bare minimum, give you some problems to worry about in the next life, rather than this one.

More immediately pleasant: Good Deal, the new stand-up special from Silicon Valley co-star Jimmy O. Yang. (Suggested topics: Matt Damon, parental embarrassments, ghosts.) And if comedy doesn’t appeal, Amazon’s also got plenty of dramas to serve up in a couple of weeks. On May 8, Prime will play host to the debut of Ansel Elgort’s art narrative The Goldfinch, while May 15 will see the arrival of Kristen Stewart in Seberg. And if watching a beloved actress have her life torn apart by the FBI wasn’t heavy enough for you, there’s also the new docuseries The Last Narc, detailing the life and untimely death of a murdered DEA agent in 1985. Collectively, some pretty heavy shit.

Meanwhile, if you just want to dip into some (slightly) older movies in order to take the edge off, Prime’s still got your back. Included on next month’s slate of offerings are the Elton John biopic Rocketman, plus Anne Hathaway’s The Hustle, and the usual host of older licensed titles.

You can see the full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime next month below.

Arriving May 1:

10 Fingers Of Steel (1973)

A Cadaver Christmas (2011)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Best Of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)

Who Saw Her Die? (1980)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ‘70s (2014)

Fearless Young Boxer (1979)

Five Fingers Of Steel (1982)

Friday The 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)

Gloria (2014)

Green Dragon Inn (1977)

House Of D (2005)

Torso (1973)

I Hate Tom Petty (2013)

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)

Inferno (1980)

Night Train Murders (1975)

Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye (1973)

The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)

Lakeboat (2000)

Daughters Of Darkness (1971)

Pathology (2008)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)

Some Kind Of Hero (1982)

Sprung (1997)

The Final Countdown (1980)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Walking Tall (1973)

Upload: Season 1

A House Divided: Season 1

African Hunters: Season 1

Bonanza: Season 1

Born To Explore: Season 1

Boss: Season 1

Engine Masters: Season 1

Good Karma Hospital: Season 1

In The Cut: Season 1

Inspector Lewis: Season 1

Pinkalicious: Season 1

Rosehaven: Season 1

Seaside Hotel: Season 1

The Lucy Show: Season 1

Arriving May 3:

The Durrells: Season 4

Arriving May 7:

The Hustle (2019)

Arriving May 8:

The Goldfinch (2020)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal

Arriving May 10:

Jack And Jill (2011)

Arriving May 11:

Alias: Seasons 1-5

Arriving May 15:

Seberg (2020)

The Last Narc: Season 1



Arriving May 17:

Poldark: Season 5

Arriving May 19:

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial By Fire (2019)

Arriving May 22:

Rocketman (2019)

Homecoming: Season 2



Arriving May 23:

Come To Daddy (2020)

Arriving May 25:

The Tracker (2019)

Arriving May 29:

The Vast Of Night (2020)