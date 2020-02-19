Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime in March

Rufus Sewell, in Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse Photo : Amazon

For the last several years, Amazon has had a sideline in peddling straight shots of pulpy mystery to those with a craving for it, distributing the near-annual installment of writer Sarah Phelps’ glossy, lurid, emotionally charged set of Agatha Christie adaptations to an American audience. Past installments in the unofficial run of miniseries have included gleefully canon-agnostic takes on high-profile Christie books like Ordeal By Innocence and The A.B.C. Murders—the latter placing John Malkovich in the role of fussy Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. Now Phelps’ latest is coming to U.S. shores via Prime, with the two-part The Pale Horse set to debut next month.



Starring Rufus Sewell—and adapted from a later-period Christie novel published in 1961—the series’ plot goes for a more mystical bent than usual, with a list of names found in a dead woman’s shoe, and hints that a trio of witches somehow might be involved. Given that Phelps’ past work has frequently heightened the psychological aspects of the mystery novel that Christie typically had less time for, we can only imagine how nutty this one might get.

Meanwhile, if your streaming tastes run to, you know, non-murderous topics, Amazon is also offering up a full-fledged Project Runway reunion, with Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn teaming back up for the new reality competition Making The Cut. The series sees the two testing established designers to see if they can make the jump from success to mega-super-fuck-you success, tasking them with the difficulties of running a global fashion brand.

Anyway, back to murder: Amazon is also offering up the New England noir action of Blow The Man Down, plus new TV series ZeroZeroZero, which tracks the humble beginnings and eventual mainstream success of a massive ship ment of c ocaine, from Mexico, to Italy, to American, and beyond. What can we say? People love an underdog story.

You can see the full list of everything that’s coming to Amazon Prime this month below:

Available March 1:

Abduction (2011)

Cantinflas (2014)

Chilly Dogs (2001)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)

Eyes Of An Angel (1994)

Going The Distance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Henry’s Crime (2010)

Hide (2011)

Hornets Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Man On A Ledge (2012)

Night Of The Living Dead (2007)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)

Richard The Lionheart (2014)

Ricochet (2011)

Route 9 (1998)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spinning Into Butter (2007)

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Crazies (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

Available March 6:

ZeroZeroZero: Season 1



Available March 8:

Show Dogs (2018)



Available March 11:

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1



Available March 13:

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1

Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A



Available March 19:

Pet Sematary (2019)

Available March 20:

Blow The Man Down (2020)



Available March 21:



I See You (2019)

Available March 23:

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Luther: Season 5



Available March 27:

Making the Cut: Season 1

Available March 30:

Santee (1973)

