Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime in June

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in Amazon’s new thriller 7500 Photo : Steve Jennings ( Getty Images )

As we settle firmly into the dog days of the global pandemic, streaming inspiration has never been more important to what’s left of our flagging mental well-beings. Luckily, Amazon has your back, stir-crazy viewers, offering up an (admittedly smaller than usual) host of new content for its Prime subscribers to dip into when June rolls around.

At the top of the heap, we’ve got new episodes of Regular Heroes, the show dedicated to highlighting the good done by grocery clerks, teachers, nurses, and other essential workers doing their best in an awful time. But hey: Maybe real-life heroism isn’t enough for you. Maybe you need a movie that’s basically “What if Joseph Gordon-Levitt had been one of the pilots of the planes on 9/11?” Well, good news, because that appears to be pretty much the premise of 7500, the new film from German director Patrick Vollrath. The film sees Gordon-Levitt play Tobias, a young co-pilot on a flight from Berlin to Paris, whose day transforms into a nightmare when knife-wielding terrorists storm the jet’s cockpit. Screened at the Locarno Film Festival last fall, the movie garnered strong reviews for not being a gung-ho action thriller, instead treating Tobias’ plight with realism and tension.

And if all that sounds like an anxiety attack in the making, Prime’s also got comedy on tap; the service will debut Gina Brillon’s new special, The Floor Is Lava. The service will also be playing host to last year’s very excellent Knives Out, in case you’ve gone this long without somehow introducing Benoit Blanc into your life.

You can see the full list of everything that’s coming to Amazon Prime next month below.

Available June 1:

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Incident At Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1996)

Kingpin (1996)

Nate And Hayes (1983)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

The Cookout (2004)

The Natural (1984)

Trade (2007)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Air Warriors: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Annie Oakley: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Doc Martin: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dragnet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Forsyte Saga: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Growing up McGhee: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Roadkill Garages: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Saints And Sinners: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Super Why: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

SWV Reunited: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague (The Great Courses)

The L Word: Season 1 (Showtime)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Saint: Season 1 (Shout! Factory)

Wackey Races: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

Available June 3:

Takers (2010)

Available June 5:

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (2020)



Available June 7:

Equilibrium (2002)

Available June 12:

Child’s Play (2019)

Knives Out (2019)

Available June 15:

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)



Available June 18:

Crawl (2019)

Available June 19:

7500 (2019)

Available June 21:

Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4



Available June 26:

Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1

Available June 27:

Guns Akimbo (2020)

Available June 30:

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

The Gallows Act II (2019)

Where The Wild Things Are (2009)