Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime in July

Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

There may be a plucky newcomer on the streaming block (and another coming soon), but let’s not forget about the older streaming video platforms that paved the way for competitors like HBO Max and Peacock and Quibi to come along—Platforms like Amazon Prime, which also has some new things coming this month. Those new things include Dave Bautista’s My Spy (a movie that nobody forgot about, and it’s technically coming in June ), the second season of Amazon’s TV adaptation of Hanna, a new season of FBI drama Absentia, and Marie Curie biopic Radioactive (starring Rosamund Pike). There’s also a new stand-up special from Jim Gaffigan called The Pale Tourist, which seemingly signifies a return to the core themes of previous stand-up specials Beyond The Pale and Vladimir Nabokov’s Pale Fire.

Advertisement

Amazon originals aside, Prime members can also catch Big Fish, Hitch, Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist, Pineapple Express, Megamind, and the Jesse Eisenberg/Imogen Poots suburban nightmare Vivarium. The full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime in July is below. Also, Vladimir Nabokov’s Pale Fire is not the name of a Jim Gaffigan stand-up special, but it would be really funny if it were.

Available June 26

My Spy (2020) - Amazon Original Movie



Available July 1

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Flashback (1990)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

The Bounty (1984)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)

Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Bates Around The World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Beyond The Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Suits: Season 9

The Adventures Of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Available July 3

Hanna: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series

Available July 6

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

Available July 7

The Tourist (2010)

Available July 11

Vivarium (2020)

Available July 15

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)

The Weekend (2019)

Available July 17

Absentia: Season 3 - Amazon Original Series

Available July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)

Available July 24

Radioactive (2019) - Amazon Original Movie



If You Give A Mouse a Cookie



Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist - Amazon Original Special

Available July 27

Good Deeds (2012)

Available July 29

Animal Kingdom: Season 4