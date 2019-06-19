Screenshot: The Boys

You know how it is: You’re just trying to live your life one day, spending time with your girlfriend, going for a walk, all that normal stuff. And then one of those ding-dang superheroes suddenly explodes her into a million little pieces because he wasn’t paying enough attention while fighting someone while moving at super-speed. That’s the (extremely graphic) set-up for Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s The Boys, one that Amazon subscribers will soon get a chance to enjoy for themselves when the TV adaptation of the comic series comes to streaming service next month. Starring Karl Urban and Jack Quaid as vigilante killers targeting rogue superheroes, the series—produced by Preacher’s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, plus Supernatural’s Erik Kripke—arrives on the service on July 26.

And if you’re looking for something just a tad lass brutal than black-ops murder masters ripping apart sociopathic gods, well, Amazon has you covered there, too: The service is also offering up the second season of Indian comedy showcase Comicstaan, plus the sports docuseries All Or Nothing, centered this year on the efforts of Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. (None of which, presumably, feature anyone being torn limb from limb.) Ditto the new season of Kung Fu Panda: The Paws Of Destiny and Dino Dana, although you might want to steer clear of Mike Leigh’s Peterloo or David Robert Mitchell’s Under The Silver Lake, which, while not an Amazon original, is coming to the service on July 1.

You can find a full list of all the film and TV coming to Amazon next month below:

Available July 1:

Under The Silver Lake

Available July 2:

Phoenix

Available July 3:

Peterloo

Available July 5:

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws Of Destiny, Season 1B

Available July 7:

Marshall

Available July 9:

Witless Protections

Available July 10:

Trapped, Season 2

Available July 12:

Gone Baby Gone

Comicstaan, Season 2

Available July 13:

Never Grow Old

Available July 14:

No Vacancy

Tabaluga

Available July 15:

Love Happens

Available July 19:

Trading Paint

All Or Nothing, Season 4

Available July 21:

Time Freak

Available July 23:

Serenity (2019)

Hellboy (2019)

Available July 26:

The Boys, Season 1

Dino Dana, Season 3

Available July 27:

A Vigilante

Available July 28:

After Darkness

Available July 29:

The Haunting Of Sharon Tate

Available July 31:

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day (2013)

Arctic (2018)

American Heart (1992)

Chinese Box (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Dumb And Dumber (1994)

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Advice (2001)

Hackers (1995)

Ingenious (2009)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Kama Sutra: A Tale Of Love (1996)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

Rat Race (2001)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

The Rainmaker (1997)

Tracker (2010)

Twelve Monkeys (1995)

Urban Cowboy (1980)