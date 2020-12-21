Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime in January 2021

Photo : Amazon Studios

This stupid year may be ending in the next couple of weeks, but many of us are still going to be stuck inside come 2021, and having ripped through every available season of 90 Day Fiancé in a fit of existential apathy, we’re gonna need more shit to stream. Amazon Prime has come through with its offerings for January 2021, including the highly-anticipated premiere of Regina King’s directorial debut, One Night In Miami. Amazon will also release new original drama Herself and British dramedy Flack, starring Anna Paquin.



Other January highlights include 2020 films Gretel & Hansel and The Rhythm Section, along with classics like Arachnophobia, Coneheads, The Truman Show, and Face/Off. Those with particularly masochistic tastes may be interested in the addition of all eight seasons of Dexter.

Coming in early 2021, with a date yet to be determined, is the new Amazon Original survival series The Great Escapists, featuring The Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond and Mythbusters’ Tory Belleci. Read on for the full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime in January 2021:

January 1



Movies

1900 (1977)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Brothers (2009)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (1964)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gun Duel In Durango (1957)

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)

In & Out (1997)

Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

Legion (2010)

Like A Boss (2020)

Love The Coopers (2015)

Major League (2015)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Premonition (2007)

Pride (2007)

Push (2009)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Ride Out For Revenge (1958)

Salt (2010)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013) (Hallmark)

Signs (2002

Soul Food (1997)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Starman (1984)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

The Brass Legend (1956)

The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)

The Cooler (2003)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Interview (2014)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Quick And The Dead (1995)

The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)

The Town (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Series

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Bringing up Bates: Season 1 (Up Faith & Family)

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Commandments: Season 1 (Topic)

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Simply Ming: Season 14 (PBS Living)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

The Universe : Season 1 (History Vault)

January 6

Mighty Oak (2020)

January 7

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

January 8

Herself - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Silencing (2020)

January 11

The Rhythm Section (2020)

January 15

One Night In Miami - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Tandav: Season 1

January 18

Alone (2020)

Pandora: Season 2

January 19

Grantchester: Season 5

January 22

Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Jessy and Nessy - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

January 29

Chick Fight (2020)

Mortal (2020)