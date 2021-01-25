Screenshot : The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things

Amazon Prime generally seems to subscribe to a “quantity over quality” approach to its streaming offerings, as evidenced by the sheer number of things available on the platform that nobody on the planet has ever heard of (this is not a criticism, as its significantly more fun than browsing the comparatively bare shelves of, say, Apple TV+), but Prime has some big stuff coming in February that you’ve either heard of or stars people you’ve heard of. One of which is Bliss, which a press release calls a “mind-bending love story” starring Owen Wilson as a recently fired and divorced man who meets a woman named Isabel (Salma Hayek) who is living on the streets and believes that their miserable world is just a bleak computer simulation. It’s like The Matrix but with (probably) fewer leather outfits.

There’s also The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things, which stars Kyle Allen and Kathryn Newton as two people stuck in a time loop while trying to find all the good things about the day they’re stuck in. It sounds like Palm Springs but J.K. Simmons (probably) isn’t trying to kill one of them. Prime subscribers can also catch Lily Rabe, Jamish Linklater, and Amy Brenneman in Tell Me Your Secrets, an “intense, morally complex thriller” series where everyone’s either a serial killer or the victim of a serial killer. Outside of originals, Prime is getting Sonic The Hedgehog, The Informer, Imagine That, and the first Coming To America (the sequel is coming in March).

The full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime in February is below.

Available February 2021

Tell Me Your Secrets - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Available February 1

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making Of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love By Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love By The 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

Black In Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter And Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City On A Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For The Love Of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

One On One: Season 1-5

Raiders Of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Game: Seasons 1-3

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What’s New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

WuTang Clan: Of Mics And Men: Season 1 (Showtime)

Available February 5

Bliss - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

Available February 12

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things - Amazon Original Movie (2021)



Clifford - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Available February 16

Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)

Available February 18

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

Available February 19

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres - Amazon Exclusive: Season 1

Available February 26

The Informer (2020)

Top Class: The Life And Times Of The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers - IMDb TV Original: Limited Series