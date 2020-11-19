The Sound Of Metal Photo : Amazon Studios

The streaming services are all stocking up their shelves in anticipation of the winter holidays, when the nights get long and the days also get long because oh god this pandemic, and Amazon Prime is going to have its usual slate of high-profile stuff and weird stuff that nobody’s ever heard of (with very little middle ground between the two extremes). In December, the big new stuff includes the Riz Ahmed and Olivia Cooke-starring Sound Of Metal, Rachel Brosnahan’s crime drama I’m Your Woman, the new season of The Expanse, Tessa Thompson’s ‘50s-set romance Sylvie’s Love, and a new Grand Tour special called A Massive Hunt (the name rhymes with a bad word that is very inappropriate in the U.S. but is totally fine and nice for British people like Richard Hammond, James May, and Jeremy Clarkson).

Advertisement

Prime members can also watch the new musical adaptation of Valley Girl, Susan Sarandon’s Blackbird, Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, A League Of Their Own, two of the Harold & Kumar movies, and all of both The Bernie Mac Show and Mad About You (including the 2019 revival, which is a thing you may not remember happening).

Advertisement

The full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime in December is below.

Available December 1

12 Disasters (2012) (Moviesphere)

2012 (2009)

Air Force One (1997)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

Anaconda (1997)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Assassin Of Youth (1938)

Body Of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Christmas Chalet (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dr. No (1963)

Euphoria (2019)

Full Moon High (1981)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghost Town (1936)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Gringo: The Dangerous Life Of John McAfee (2016) (Showtime)

Gun Brothers (1956)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hemingway’s Garden Of Eden (2010)

Hot Air (2019)

Into The Blue (2005)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Los Rodriguez El Más Allá (2019) (Pantaya)

Love At The Christmas Table (2012) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Outlaw’s Son (1957)

Priest (2011)

Snowbound For Christmas (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Spanglish (2004)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The King’s Speech (2010)

The Kingmaker (2019) (Showtime)

The Natural (1984)

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1997)

Tombstone (1993)

True Confessions (1981)

True Lies (1994)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Year One (2009)

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

City On A Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Enterprice: Season 1 (Topic)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Idiomatic: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Lidia Celebrates America Home For The Holidays: Season 1 (PBS Living)

L Word Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Murder In The Bayou: Season 1 (Showtime)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

No Passport Required: Season 1 (PBS Living)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Ray Donovan: Season 1 (Showtime)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Spanish Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

The Affair: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Berlin Dance School: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Tom & Jerry Tales: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Wild Kratts: China Adventure: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Work In Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

Available December 4

Sound Of Metal - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Available December 7

Valley Girl (2020)

Available December 8

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5

Mad About You: Seasons 1-8

Available December 11

I’m Your Woman - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Clifford The Big Red Dog - Amazon Original Series: Season 3A

The Wilds - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1

Available December 16

The Expanse - Amazon Original Series: Season 5

Available December 17

La Pachanga (1958)

Available December 18

Blackbird (2020)

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt - Amazon Original Special

Available December 23

Pawn Sacrifice (2015)

Someone Marry Barry (2017)

The Little Hours (2017)

Available December 25

Sylvie’s Love - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Soldiers Of Fortune (2012)

Available December 27

The House Sitter (2016)

Available December 28

Hope Gap (2020)

Available December 30

Yearly Departed - Amazon Original Special

Available December 31

Supervized (2019)

