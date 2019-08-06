Photo: Michael Loccisano (Getty Images)

We knew Disney had consumed Hulu in the black hole of Mickey’s gaping, insatiable maw, guiding us all one step closer to the “bundle” mentality of streaming that will soon make it all feel like cable all over again. Today, the company announced how much its particular bundle—Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+—will cost.

The Verge reports that, per the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, the bundle will run for $12.99, which makes it both comparable to other streamers like Netflix and shockingly reasonable considering how much content spans the three services.

Advertisement

On the call, CEO Bob Iger called it “the most important product the company has launched in my tenure.” As we’ve previously reported, the streamer will be home to original series like The Falcon And Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and The Mandalorian, and the only place to stream Disney tentpoles like Avengers: Endgame and landmark series like The Simpsons. Per Deadline, it will hit the market with 300 film titles and 7,500 episodes of Disney TV series. Deadline continues, “Eight of the films will be from the Star Wars franchise, 18 will be Pixar, 70 will be from Disney Animation and four will be Marvel. In the first year of operation, he added, the number of film titles will rise to 400, with eight more Marvel titles coming aboard.”

“The positive response to our direct-to-consumer strategy has been gratifying, and the integration of the businesses we acquired from 21st Century Fox only increases our confidence in our ability to leverage decades of iconic storytelling and the powerful creative engines across the entire company to deliver an extraordinary value proposition to consumers,” Iger said in a press release and, yeah, our vision began blurring halfway through that, too.

Advertisement

Anyways, the bundle will be available with the launch of Disney+ on November 12. As we previously reported, you can also subscribe to Disney+ on its own for $6.99 per month.

Your move, WarnerMedia.