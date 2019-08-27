Here's what would've happened in Guillermo del Toro's cut It: Chapter 2 cameo

Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

In an interview with /Film, It and It: Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti noted that he’s “very ambitious” when it comes to cameos for his movies, and his ambitions almost made a cameo from Guillermo del Toro—noted master of spooky stuff—happen for Chapter Two. It didn’t work out, so we can spoil it here, but it does seem like it would’ve been kind of weird and cool. Muschietti says they were “this close” to making it happen, explaining that del Toro would’ve played a janitor that kid Ben Hanscomb would’ve bumped into while running away from Pennywise at school. That may seem like a weirdly meaningless role for a guy like Guillermo del Toro, but Muschietti also joked that the scene “would have been like five minutes longer if Guillermo was in it.”

Muschietti didn’t go into why the cameo plan fell apart, but it probably had something to do with the fact that Guillermo del Toro is always working on more projects than any one man can actually make. If he was really desperate, though, he could’ve just pulled a Death Stranding and put a completely digitized Guillermo del Toro in his movie. It wouldn’t be any weirder than some of the other stuff in It.