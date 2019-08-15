Pinocchio could easily be creepy as hell. A childless woodworker makes a puppet and wishes he were real, only to wake up and see that that doll had become animated. Can you imagine a real-life Toy Story situation? You’d run out of the house like Sid did. Roberto Benigni’s adaptation was creepy enough, but what if you twisted the movie into a full-fledged horror film?

That’s what YouTube animator MeatCanyon did, and it’s definitely on the more disturbing end of horror. Just like an AI robot wanting to kill its creator, this Pinocchio deduces that in order to become flesh, he must eat it. One question, though: Who builds a puppet with three rows of shark teeth? Did that come with his wish as well? Where’s Jiminy when you need him? Is this what Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion Pinocchio will be like? There’s much to ponder.