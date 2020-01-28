Here's what happens when you mix Bryan Cranston, The Shining, and Mountain Dew

Screenshot : YouTube

We don’t know about you all, but we at The A.V. Club are very much looking forward to this year’s Super Bowl LIV. N ot the game, though. No, we’re ready for another exciting year of Super B owl Ad-Madlibs !



Oh, never played Super-Ad-Mad before? The rules are easy —just fill in the blanks of the below template:

[CELEBRITY] hawks [LEFT FIELD BRAND NAME] while parodying [POP CULTURAL REFERENCE POINT] in a manner that makes us [EMOTIONAL ADJECTIVE].

S ometimes companies release ads a few days early, just to give us a taste of what to expect come Super B owl Sunday. This is a probably a good thing since we doubt anyone would have guessed “BRYAN CRANSTON hawks MOUNTAIN DEW: ZERO SUGAR while parodying THE SHINING in a manner that makes us AMUSED, BUT ALSO KINDA UNCOMFORTABLE.”

Here, take a look:

Perhaps the most unsurprising thing about the commercial is Cranston proving, once again, that he is a national treasure that must be protected at all costs. There’s also a cameo from Tracee Ellis Ross standing in for Shelley Duvall that’s pretty damn cute, but we dunno...there’s something about them shilling for Mountain Dew , of all things, that feels just off, y’know? Sort of like a when an obsessive, egomaniacal director films a mountaintop hotel in a way that deliberately contradicts any logical layout, thus subconsciously disorienting the viewer to throw them off kilter in an already disturbing film about alcoholism, ghosts, and mental deterioration. Oh, and Cranston’s face superimposed on those two hallway twins at the end of the ad doesn’t help things, either.

Alright, the bar has been set, people. Time to place your Super-Ad-Mad bets, and may the weirdest commercial win.

