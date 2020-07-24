Here's what coming to Amazon Prime in August

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji Photo : Krystle Wright/Amazon

Is it just us, or does Bear Grylls’ whole schtick feel less impressive these days? Sure, he can cross a piranha-filled Amazon river by building a bridge out of his own frozen urine—we assume—but has he ever had to navigate the cereal aisle at his local grocery store when there’s 40 un-masked inconsiderates standing between him and the Lucky Charms? Regardless, Grylls continues to be a brand name in the world of more-extreme survival, which explains why Amazon has deployed him as the host of its latest high-pressure competition series, World’s Toughest Race. The show, debuting as part of the streaming service’s August offerings, presents pretty much what it says on the tin: 66 teams racing for 11 days over hundreds of miles of rough territory in Fiji. Which sounds absolutely exhausting, but maybe that’s just us flashing back to the battles of the deli counter again.

If you’re looking for something a little less stressful, though, Amazon’s still got you covered: The streamer is also debuting a new kids’ series, Jessy And Nessy, about a little girl who’s friends with a Loch Ness monster. (Or at least its non-union equivalent.) It all looks tremendously cute, with Jessy equipped with a pair of “inspectacles” that let her see the world from a different perspective. There’s also—on a less whimsical note—Chemical Hearts, a film adaptation of Krystal Sutherland’s YA novel about an extremely irritating-sounding young man (Austin Abrams) who seems genuinely baffled not to have fallen wildly in love with someone by the age of 17.

Elsewhere, we’ve got Aisha Tyler’s Inside The Boys—although not, weirdly, The Boys themselves, since the show’s second season doesn’t debut until September. There’s also the usual slate of older movies to mull over, including your chance to get in on the evergreen “Is Spider-Man 3 a good movie?” debate, which should fill up a few otherwise purposeless hours of your life.

You can see everything coming to Amazon Prime in August below:

Available August 1:

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Available August 3:

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

Available August 5:

Arkansas (2020)

Available August 6:

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Available August 7:

Jessy & Nessy: Season 1B

Available August 10:

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)

Available August 14:

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji Season 1

Available August 18:

The Cup (2012)

Available August 21:

Chemical Hearts (2020)



Clifford: Season 2B



Available August 22:

The Legion (2020)

Available August 28:

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys

Available August 31:

Primal (2019)

The Courier (2019)