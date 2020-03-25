Paul Hogan came back for us in our time of need! Okay, Paul Hogan returned to collect a paycheck by capitalizing on nostalgia and name recognition in one of the least-offensive ways possible, and also nothing can save us except staying the fuck inside and away from each other, which we are clearly not very good at. ANYWAY. Here’s a trailer for The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee, the Crocodile Dundee sequel we didn’t know we needed so badly until this exact moment—some two weeks after the trailer first debuted online. You can probably forgive us for overlooking it, though, what with all the pandemic stuff and the clinically idiotic man running our country into oblivion.

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee is a meta-comedy in which Paul Hogan plays a fictional version of himself, an actor named Paul Hogan—best known for playing the iconic role of Crocodile Dundee. As he prepares to be knighted by the Queen, Hogan attempts to reclaim his image and restore his reputation, which has been tarnished by... commercialism? The fans? That’s not entirely clear. What is clear is that this movie has an absurd cast, but that’s pretty appropriate for our current level of insanity: Chevy Chase, John Cleese, Olivia Newton-John (because AUSTRALIA), that hot teen sociopath from Euphoria, Wayne Knight, Reginald Vel Johnson. Yes, this might not be the movie we want right now, but it’s the movie we need. Besides, what else are you going to do with your time? Learn a foreign language? Yeah, right.