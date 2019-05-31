Screenshot: YouTube

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote their new Netflix whodunit, Murder Mystery, and chat about their decades-long friendship. Sandler’s daughter Sadie recently celebrated her Bat Mitzvah and by the sound of things, it was a fairly quiet event with friends, family, and a freshly mohawked Adam Levine, hot off of his Voice residency, performing a handful of Maroon 5's greatest hits alongside guitarist James Valentine. Apparently all Sandler had to do was just...text him. Stars, they’re just like us!

Aniston had her own story about an eventful celebration that quickly went awry when their plane blew a tire at take-off. At some point they may have actually got around to talking about their upcoming film, which begins streaming on Netflix June 12, but for now, just enjoy story time!

Murder Mystery is Aniston and Sandler’s first collaboration since their 2011, vaguely romantic comedy Just Go With It, if you were into that.