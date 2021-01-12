Here's the rundown on every 2021 movie Netflix previewed today

Photo : Netflix

Today, Netflix dropped a trailer highlighting its stunning slate of 2021 films, which includes new projects from directors like A dam McKay, Zack Snyder, Amy Poehler, and Alexandre Aja, the final installments of the swoon-worthy Kissing Booth and To All The Boys franchises, and appearances from A-listers like Gal Gadot, The Rock, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Hemsworth, and...well, you get it.

Netflix has roughly 70 films lined up for 2021, and below we’ve rounded up the essential details on every one featured in today’s preview. That’s not every movie the streamer is releasing this year—they’ve also got flicks from Jane Campion (The Piano), Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford), and and Patrick Brice (Creep) queued up—but these are some of the most anticipated .

Red Notice (TBD)



Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds

Synopsis: An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.

The Harder They Fall (TBD)



Director: Jeymes Samuel

Cast: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo and Regina King

Synopsis: In this Western, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge.

Thunder Force (TBD)



Director: Ben Falcone

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Kevin Dunn, Melissa Leo, Jason Bateman

Synopsis: In a world where supervillains are commonplace, two estranged childhood best friends reunite after one devises a treatment that gives them powers to protect their city.

Bruised (TBD)



Director: Halle Berry

Cast: Halle Berry, Adan Canto, Sheila Atim, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Shamier Anderson

Synopsis: Halle Berry’s directorial debut follows a former MMA fighter struggling to regain custody of her son and restart her athletic career.

tick,tick...BOOM! (TBD)



Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus, Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry, Bradley Whitford, Judith Light

Synopsis: Set in 1990, tick, tick…BOOM! tells the story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing S uperbia - which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break. Jon is also feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon’s career aspirations. Meanwhile, his best friend and roommate Michael, has given up on his creative aspirations for a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is about to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety—wondering if his dream is worth the cost.

The Kissing Booth 3 (TBD)



Director: Vince Marcello

Cast: Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young, Molly Ringwald

Synopsis: It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she has a secret: She got into both Harvard, where her dreamy boyfriend Noah goes, and Berkeley, where her BFF Lee is going. Which path will Elle choose?

To All The Boys: Always And Forever (TBD)



Director: Michael Fimognari

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett

Synopsis: As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips leads her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.

The Woman In The Window (TBD)



Director: Joe Wright

Cast: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Julianne Moore

Synopsis: An agoraphobic woman living alone in New York begins spying on her new neighbors, only to witness a disturbing act of violence.

Escape From Spiderhead (TBD)



Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio, Tess Haubrich

Synopsis: In the near future, two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs.

YES Day (March 12)

YES Day Photo : Netflix

Director: Miguel Arteta



Cast: Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramirez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, Everly Carganilla, Nat Faxon, Molly Sims, Fortune Feimster, Arturo Castro

Synopsis: Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a YES DAY — where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they’d be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before.

Sweet Girl (TBD)



Director: Brian Andrew Mendoza

Cast: Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Raza Jaffrey, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Dominic Fumusa, Nelson Franklin, Reggie Lee, Brian Howe

Synopsis: A devastated husband vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter.

Army Of The Dead (TBD)

Army Of The Dead Photo : Netflix

Director: Zack Snyder



Cast: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, Michael Cassidy

Synopsis: Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Outside The Wire (January 15)



Director: Mikael Håfström



Cast: Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly, Pilou Asbæk

Synopsis: Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.

Bad Trip (TBD)



Director: Kitao Sakurai

Cast: Eric André, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish and Michaela Conlin

Synopsis: From the producer of Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem.

O2 (TBD)



Director: Alexandre Aja

Cast: Mélanie Laurent, Mathieu Amalric, Malik Zidi

Synopsis: A young woman wakes up in a medical cryo unit. She doesn’t remember who she is or how she ended up sequestered in a box no larger than a coffin. As she’s running out of oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare.

The Last Mercenary (TBD)



Director: David Charhon

Cast: Jean-Claude van Damme, Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla, Samir Decazza, Patrick Timsit, Eric Judor, Miou-Miou

Synopsis: A mysterious former secret service agent must urgently return to France when his estranged son is falsely accused of arms and drug trafficking by the government, following a blunder by an overzealous bureaucrat and a mafia operation.

Kate (TBD)



Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson

Synopsis: After she’s irreversibly poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

Fear Street 1994 (TBD)

Fear Street 1978 (TBD)

Fear Street 1666 (TBD)

Director: Leigh Janiak

Cast: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Sadie Sink, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Ashley Zuckerman, Maya Hawke, Gillian Jacobs

Synopsis: In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected—and that they may be the next targets. Adapted from R.L. Stine ’s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.

Night Teeth (TBD)

Director: Adam Randall

Cast: Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Raúl Castillo, Alfie Allen

Synopsis: A young chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But when his passengers reveal their true nature — and a dangerous underworld lurking in the shadows—he must fight to stay alive.

Malcolm And Marie (February 15)

Director: Sam Levinson

Cast: Zendaya, John David Washington

Synopsis: Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love. Working with cinematographer Marcell Rev, Levinson creates a film of rare originality; an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium’s future.

Monster (TBD)

Monster Photo : Netflix

Director: Anthony Mandler



Cast: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Ehle, Rakim Mayers, Nasir ‘Nas’ Jones, Tim Blake Nelson, John David Washington

Synopsis: Monster tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) a seventeen-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison.

Moxie (March 3)

Moxie Photo : Moxie

Director: Amy Poehler



Cast: Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langford, Clark Gregg, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Anjelika Washington, Charlie Hall, Sabrina Haskett, Ike Barinholtz, Amy Poehler, Marcia Gay Harden

Synopsis: Fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school, a shy 16-year-old finds inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution.

Beauty (TBD)

Director: Andrew Dosunmu

Cast: Niecy Nash, Aleyse Shannon, Giancarlo Esposito, Gracie Marie Bradley, Kyle Bary, Michael Ward and Sharon Stone

Synopsis: A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract, setting off a fierce battle between her family, the label, and her closest friend to determine who will guide her as she makes the journey to become a star.

The White Tiger (January 22)

Director: Ramin Bahrani

Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Synopsis: Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, our young hero jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra-Jonas), who have just returned from America. Society has trained Balram to be one thing—a servant — so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves. On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master. Based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel.

Double Dad (TBD)

Director: Cris D’Amato

Cast: Maisa, Eduardo Moscovis, Marcelo Médici, Pedro Ottoni, Thaynara OG, Laila Zaid, Fafá de Belém

Synopsis: Vicenza is a mature 18 year old who has lived in a hippie commune for her entire life in complete harmony, except for one thing: she doesn’t know who her father is. When her mother leaves for a trip to India, she takes it as her opportunity to sneak out into the real world in hopes to track down her father—but ends up finding two.

Back To The Outback (TBD)

Back To The Outback Image : Netflix

Directors: Clare Knight, Harry Cripps



Cast: Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Miranda Tapsell, Angus Imrie, Rachel House, Keith Urban, Celeste Barber, Wayne Knight, Aislinn Derbez , Diesel Cash La Torraca, Lachlan Ross Power, Jacki Weaver

Synopsis: Tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they’re monsters, a ragtag group of Australia’s deadliest creatures plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged for their scales and fangs. Leading the group is Maddie (Isla Fisher), a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who bands together with a self-assured Thorny Devil lizard Zoe (Miranda Tapsell), a lovelorn hairy spider Frank (Guy Pearce), and a sensitive scorpion Nigel (Angus Imrie). But when their nemesis—Pretty Boy (Tim Minchin), a cute but obnoxious koala—unexpectedly joins their escape, Maddie and the gang have no choice but to take him with them. So begins a hair-raising and hilarious road trip across Australia, as they are pursued by a zookeeper Chaz (Eric Bana) and his adventure-seeking mini-me (Diesel Cash La Torraca).

Don’t Look Up (TBD)



Directors: Adam McKay



Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep

Synopsis: Don’t Look Up tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.