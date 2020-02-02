Here's the Minions: The Rise Of Gru Super Bowl spot

Oh, you thought they were gone? You perfect fool. The Minions will never be gone. Even if they have to resurrected with space magic and attached to a big robot arm like Emperor Palpatine, they’ll keep coming back. This time, they’re coming back for Minions: The Rise Of Gru, which looks to finally tie together the Minions and Despicable Me franchises to create a consistent timeline of the Minionsverse—both before and after they’re master Gru became a supervillain, adopted those kids, and then became a good guy (more or less).

This short teaser takes place before Gru becomes a professional bad guy, with him still having hair and being relativey the same size as his Minion goons. Other than that, it’s just more Minions. You know what to expect.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru will be in theaters this summer.