Rob Zombie’s long-simmering conclusion to his gory tale of the Firefly clan is on its way. 3 From Hell, a sequel to 2003’s House of 1000 Corpses and 2005's The Devil’s Rejects, wrapped filming earlier this year and now has a teaser, one in which Otis (Bill Moseley), Baby (Sherri Moon Zombie), and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) somehow haven’t been torn to shreds with bullets.

There’s not much to glean, but the new footage is suitably nightmarish, with flamethrowers, creepy ballerinas, and Danny Trejo piercing the eyeballs. Moseley previously hyped the movie by calling it “chockablock with gratuitous violence.” Check out the teaser below.

Karen Black, William Forsythe, Richard Brake, and Dee Wallace round out the cast. A release date is forthcoming.