Here's the first noisy, stressful trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II

The final shot of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place is one of hushed badassery: As the overwhelming fleet of sightless extraterrestrial creatures descend upon the Abbott’s near-defenseless shack, mother Evelyn (Emily Blount) and her oldest children Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) wordlessly prepare for certain battle with a cochlear implant, a creaky sound system, and a final cock of a rifle just before the end credits roll. Truthfully, the story could have ended there, leaving audiences to imagine the possible outcomes of such a fated (and seemingly lopsided) face-off. However, the movie was a notable success, amassing both $341 million in the box office and widespread critical acclaim. So here we are, preparing to rejoin the Abbotts in the most excruciating version of a post-apocalyptic universe we’ve seen in a while for A Quiet Place: Part II.

The first full-length trailer for the Krasinski-directed sequel is appropriately stressful, chaotic, and curiously wordy as the Abbott family—complete with a newborn baby—searches for a new sanctuary. With the appearance of the antagonizing monsters no longer a secret, the first look shows the relentless creatures wreaking havoc on the town and on the hunt. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou appear as fellow survivors who could challenge Evelyn’s position on helping others. Are they new friends or new threats? Every post-apocalyptic thriller tells us that humans facing extreme circumstances can be just as harmful as the monsters they fear, so... yeah, at least one of them will likely turn out to be somewhat of a problem. We’ll find out for sure when the sequel heads to theaters March 20.