Here's the 411: Mary J. Blige is boxing up her greatest hits for HERstory, Vol. 1

Before becoming an Oscar-nominated actress, Mary J. Blige was (and still is, truly) the immovable queen of ‘90s hip-hop soul, birthing hit after hit while establishing herself as the hip-hop industry’s go-to collaborator. Now, she’s releasing a bevy of her classic tracks in a box set called HERstory, Vol. 1. Per a recent press release, the collection will be released in three physical forms: a set of eight 7" vinyl records, a CD version, a 2-LP set and a digital release. The collection will also feature rare remixes with Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z.

Blige’s last album, 2017's Strength Of A Woman, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3. Since then she’s been cementing herself as an actress to watch, earning an Oscar nom for her supporting role in Mudbound and starring in Netflix’s Umbrella Academy. If you haven’t hosted a ‘90s party in a while, the track list below is really... all you need. HERstory, Vol. 1, which you can pre-order here, will be released December 6.

HERstory, Vol. 1 track list

1. “You Remind Me”

2. “Real Love (Hip-Hop Remix)“

3. “Reminisce” (Bad Boy Remix)

4. “Love No Limit” (Puff Daddy Mix)

5. “You Don’t Have to Worry” (Remix Main With Rap)

6. “What’s the 411" (Puba Mix)

7. “What’s the 411" [ft. The Notorious B.I.G. and K-Ci]

8. “Be Happy”

9. “Mary Jane (All Night Long)“ (Remix) [ft. LL Cool J)

10. “I Love You” (Remix) [ft. Smif n Wesson)

11. “I’m Goin’ Down”

12. “You Bring Me Joy” (LP Version)

13. “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By” (Puff Daddy Mix) [ft. Method Man)

14. “Everyday It Rains”

15. “Love Is All We Need”

16. “Can’t Knock the Hustle” [ft. JAY-Z] (Only available in the physical versions.)