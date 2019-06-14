Screenshot: Flavor Of Love (YouTube)

ASMR clips are a kind of video that some fall asleep to, or gain some sort of relaxing comfort from for a lot of people. It’s pretty popular, but it can also give you the willies if you’re on the other spectrum of the ASMR opinion circle. ASMR stands for “Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response,” and is specifically meant to relax the viewer. Typical videos of this kind include up-close sounds of rustling paper, nails clicking on something, and of course the now-famous ASMR whisper. But a new trend of ASMR parodies is cropping up, and it reimagines iconic reality TV show fights in the ASMR format. Having that hilarious juxtaposition of a tension-filled tussle with a hushed whisper in place of the normal audio ups the wild factor.

Twitter user @altdoly has done about four of them on her Twitter, with a promise to post on YouTube as well. The first one she did was from the popular Lifetime TV show Dance Moms, where Kelly gets into it with the infamous Abbey Lee Miller and the finger point that ended it all. There’s also New York vs. Pumpkin from Flavor Of Love and the spit heard around the world. And don’t forget when Keeping Up With The Kardashians told us “don’t be fucking rude.” It takes on a whole new life in ASMR.

Probably the best from that account is the Jersey Shore fight scene between JWoww and Sammi “Sweetheart,” partly because of how the clapping sound’s been reimagined. Are they books? Snaps? Who knows, but it adds to the ridiculousness of it all.

It’s not just that one account, either. There are a couple on YouTube from other users that include shady fights from RuPaul’s Drag Race, like this one where Mimi Imfurst accuses Shangela of having a Sugar Daddy. The audacity!

Another big one circling on Twitter includes The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills crew as they have that explosive conversation while in Amsterdam in season five. The small gasps, sound effects, and Lisa Vanderpump’s voiceover really is the kicker in this one.

Possibly a lesser-known TV moment, but one well-worth an ASMR version, is when Alexis Neiers calls journalist Nancy Jo Sales on the show Pretty Wild and tries to set the record straight on her court attire. There are a couple versions of this one, but both do the insanely entertaining scene justice.

We’re sure plenty more are on the way.