The New Mutants Photo : 20th Century Fox

After literal years of delays, we’ve finally got concrete proof that Josh Boone’s The New Mutants actually exists—at least, the first two minutes of it. Boone and his team showed off the explosive opening of his horror-themed approach to Marvel’s mutant population at Comic-Con@Home today, allowing us all to watch young Dani Moonstar (Blu Hunt) get swept up a mysterious disaster that ends with her waking up in the asylum that acts as the film’s primary setting. (The clip starts at 24:10 in the below video.)

Earlier this week, we talked to Boone, Hunt, and co-stars Alice Braga, Charlie Heaton, and Henry Zaga about the film’s long (still ongoing) trip to theaters, and about the various teen classic touchstones it was inspired by. Hunt noted that Dani is essentially an outsider to the group at the film’s start, and it’s not hard to see why: If our dad exploded and then we woke up chained to a hospital bed, we might have some questions about the situation, too.

The New Mutants is (still!) currently scheduled for an August 28 theatrical release.