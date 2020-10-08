Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who Photo : James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBC America

When we last saw t he Doctor back in March’s season finale, she had been captured by everyone’s favorite rhinoceros-like space cops, the Judoon, and imprisoned on an asteroid while her squad of companions returned to Earth. Doctor Who will be returning later this year for its regular holiday special, and though we don’t know when exactly that holiday special will premiere, we do now at least have our first look at what the Doctor and her friends will be up to when they return in the new episode—which is called “Revolution Of The Daleks.”

There are no Daleks to be seen in this preview images, but we do have… the Doctor in prison and her friends doing a whole lot of nothing down on Earth. So it’s pretty much right where we left them, but the Doctor sure has scratched a lot of tally marks on the wall. Has she been imprisoned for hundreds of days? Has she seen The Silence hundreds of times and doesn’t want to forget? (Remember that?)

Doctor Who Photo : BBC America

Graham, Yaz, and Ryan don’t seem to be up to anything more exciting, but we do know that the episode involves the return of the Daleks, so they should probably relish the chance to avoid exciting things while they can. People tend to get turned into skeletons when the Daleks show up.



Doctor Who Photo : BBC America

“Revolution Of The Daleks” will premiere on BBC America at some point near the end of December, with the network once again holding its annual Doctor Who marathon from Christmas to New Year’s.