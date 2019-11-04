Here's Jason Momoa giving "cookie kisses" to a dang bear

Toward the end of Werner Herzog’s 2005 documentary Grizzly Man, he hears audio of Timothy Treadwell, the subject of the film who believed he could live in harmony with Alaskan grizzly bears, being killed by the creatures he loved so much. Herzog doesn’t play the sounds in the movie itself. Instead, we simply watch his facial expressions change as he hears something too terrible to be repeated: The horror of a brutal animal attack and the end of a person’s dream of overcoming the killer instinct of one of nature’s most fearsome predators.



Jason Momoa, as a recent video of him mouth-feeding a cookie to a bear makes clear, has not seen Grizzly Man.

“The things we do for our ART,” Momoa captions the clip, which sees the actor put a cookie in his mouth and kneel down so a giant, ferocious beast can snatch it from his mouth .“The bears needs to know your scent. So here’s my cookie kisses big guy.”



If you’re wondering why in god’s name a bear needs to know Momoa’s scent, he mentions it being preparation for a scene in his new TV show See. We have to suppose that the creators of the show carefully weighed the pros and cons of their star actor’s face being devoured by the animal against the CGI budget of, like, not using an actual fucking bear in its production. Maybe they looked at Momoa, large and long-haired with a full, luxurious beard, and considered that the bear would consider him an ally just long enough not to knock him down with one giant, clawed paw and feast on his guts.



We will never know for sure what calculations justified the decision to work with a live bear, but we can only assume they worked out better than those put forward by the Aquaman creators who, “for our ART,” might have suggested “fishy kisses” with trained great white sharks.



