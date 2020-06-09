Photo : Mario Tama ( Getty Images )

George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death at the hands of police has sparked galvanizing protests throughout the world, will be laid to rest today in Houston next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd.

Before that, mourners the world over will be able to virtually sit in on a funeral service held at the city’s Fountain Of Praise Church. The service follows memorial events held in Brooklyn, Minneapolis, and North Carolina, where he was born. See some photos from the North Carolina service here.

Joe Biden will deliver a taped message at the service, following a meeting with Floyd’s family on Monday, per the New York Times. Rev. Al Sharpton will share a eulogy. Other guests expected to attend are Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Jamie Foxx, Ludacris, Leela James and boxer Floyd Mayweather, who is covering all the expenses.

“We celebrate a life that had its ups and downs as many lives do but also a life that was connected to God and one that all people around the world have now connected to because of the tragedy and the trauma by which he passed,” Mia K. Wright, the co-pastor of The Fountain of Praise church, told CNN. “And so we want to have a home-going celebration, we want to remember his name.”

She adds that speakers at the service will “have a call to justice, a call for social reform.”

The livestream begins at 9 a.m. PT/11 p.m. ET via the below video.

