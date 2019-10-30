Here's how you can appear in the final season of BoJack Horseman and do some good

We know we’re all trying to figure out how to say goodbye to BoJack Horseman, which recently dropped the first half of its final season. Get a tattoo? Start wearing a yellow stocking cap and blue flip-flops all year-round, even though we live in the Midwest? If you’re a generous and compassionate individual, though, you could snag the ultimate tribute—appearing in the back half of season six. BoJack Horseman and Raphael Bob-Waksberg are teaming up with Omaze to raise awareness and money for The Jimmy Fund and Phase One, two organizations that are dedicated to cancer research and patient advocacy. How can you help? Here’s the info, straight from the horseman creator’s mouth:

So, not only could you be drawn into one of the final episodes if you win, but you’ll also get to attend the wrap party (with a plus one, of course) with Bob-Waksberg and the cast, including Will Arnett, Alison Brie, and Jerj Clooners (maybe not that last one). There are eight days left to enter the contest and/or make a donation, which you can do here.