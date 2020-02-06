Here's how to watch On Cinema's annual Oscar special, your best alternative to the Academy Awards

Screenshot : YouTube

The Academy Awards aren’t for everybody. The pageantry, the fashion, the back-patting, the discourse—some love it, some hate it. If you’re of the former camp, we’ve got you covered. If you’re of the latter camp, might we direct you away from ABC and onto the Adult Swim app? There, you’ll be able to enjoy the insight, interviews, and homages we’ve come to expect of the On Cinema Oscar Special, an annual accompaniment to Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington’s long-running series that reliably devolves into chaos each year.

On Cinema, if you’re unaware, is essentially the nucleus of the Tim and Gregg extended universe, which has come to encompass adjacent series Decker, Tim’s ever-evolving musical endeavors, and the hosts’ Twitter accounts. Previous years have given us tributes to James Bond and Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, as well as “living paintings,” medleys, and all the Billy Crystal photos you can handle. You can educate yourself on it here, or go in blind. You’re bound to have just as much fun.

The seventh annual On Cinema Oscar Special airs exclusively on AdultSwim.com and via the Adult Swim app on February 9 at 7 p.m. CT.

Watch last year’s incredible broadcast below.