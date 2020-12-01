Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Here's how to make the little blue cookies that made Baby Yoda barf

Randall Colburn
Filed to:TV
TVThe MandalorianBaby YodaJon FavreauBinging With Babish
Illustration for article titled Heres how to make the little blue cookies that made Baby Yoda barf
Screenshot: Disney+

Baby Yoda Grogu is a hungry little fucker, its ravenous hunger overriding any concern over whether its appetite is inadvertently perpetuating genocide. Earlier this season, everyone’s favorite pair of pointy ears gobbled up an altogether different snack in a pack of blue macarons, the likes of which resurfaced in liquid form after a particularly bumpy space chase. The suits at Williams Sonoma didn’t waste any time slapping a $50 price tag on what they’re calling Nevarro Nummies, but, knowing full well that that’s a stupid name for Baby Yoda Cookies™, Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and Binging With Babish’s Andrew Rea have teamed up to promote a much cheaper homemade version.

After Favreau virtually swings by to reveal a bit about the cookie’s creation, Rea begins by honoring the complex blue raspberry macaron that inspired the show’s treat. After that, he lays out the simpler, more snack-friendly creation: light blue sugar cookies made with more standard baking ingredients. Sure, little fancy lads might turn their nose up at them, but they’ve got a big lollipop so who cares.

Watch the how-to video below:

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

