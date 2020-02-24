Photo : Harry How ( Getty Images )

Though the event is sold out, fans around the world will still have an opportunity to tune into the memorial remembering Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash alongside seven others on January 26. Held at the Staples Center, the tribute will begin at 1 PM EST and will be streamed by CBS News. Surrounding businesses will be closed and those who do not possess one of the sold-out event’s 20,000 tickets have been asked by its organizers and city authorities to stay away from the venue, per CBS Los Angeles. Over 100,000 people attempted to acquire tickets at the start of the sale.

Vanessa Bryant announced the memorial on Instagram and explained the significance of the chosen date earlier this month. “#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob [sic] and I were together,” she shared. Gianna, known by family and friends as “Gigi,” wore the #2 jersey and had hopes to join the WNBA one day. She was 13 years old.

Those who wish to watch along can stream the memorial online via CBS News’ website or on fubo.tv, who is currently offering a free trial.