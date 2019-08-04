Photo: Jack Rowand (The CW)

Later this year, The CW will air its biggest superhero crossover special yet with Crisis On Infinite Earths, an adaptation of the iconic Marv Wolfman/George Pérez comic book event of the same name from the ‘80s (arguably the comic book event that all other comic book events must be compared to in some way). The original storyline was about a guy named The Monitor who was in charge of overseeing the entire multiverse as he gathered up the best heroes from every universe. Their goal: Go up into space and defeat a guy named The Anti-Monitor who wants to obliterate the entire multiverse, while knowing that other universes are being completely wiped from existence at all times.

Those are big, extremely comic book-y concepts being tossed around, but The CW already laid the most important groundwork in last year’s Elseworlds crossover by introducing LaMonica Garrett as The Monitor and then not really having him do anything meaningful beyond making a mysterious deal with Oliver Queen to save the lives of The Flash and Supergirl.

After that, though, The Monitor made ominous appearances in the season finales of the Arrowverse shows, witnessing a major alteration to the timeline in Legends Of Tomorrow and unexpectedly arriving to make Oliver Queen pay up on his side of that still-mysterious deal on Arrow—all in the name of hyping up Crisis On Infinite Earths. So what else do we know about the upcoming crossover? A whole lot, surprisingly. Let’s break it down:

