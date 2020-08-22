Grant Gustin as The Flash (DC); Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman (DC); Jason Momoa as Aquaman (DC) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Traditionally, thousands of pop culture fanatics flock to San Diego every summer to, in the words of our own Sam Barsanti, “see Jason Momoa from 50 feet away.” That wasn’t possible this year, for obvious reasons, so the Geek Gods deigned to bless us with Comic-Con@Home...which was promptly deemed a disappointment after it failed to garner even a fraction of the digital discourse of past Cons. But today, DC is giving the digital-convention thing a shot with DC FanDome, a free series of virtual panels centered on the company’s biggest titles. Among the anticipated news expected from today’s events are the release of new footage of Wonder Woman 1984, The Flash season 7, and the upcoming Justice League “Snyder Cut;” the potential announcement of a new Batman: Arkham game; and fresh details about upcoming Flash, Batman, Shazam, Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and The Rock—er, Black Adam—movies.

The entire event runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET today, but in case you aren’t sitting in on every panel and/or prefer to not be glued to social media, here are the highlights from the seven hours of programming.

At the Wonder Woman 1984 panel, Venus Williams and Lynda Carter stopped by as part of the fan Q&A before Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine, and Pedro Pascal revealed the film’s second official trailer

Warner Bros. Montreal debuted the first trailer for a new installment of the Batman: Arkham franchise: Batman: Gotham Knights

Most of this morning’s Sandman panel was taken up by a mixture of nostalgia and frankly wild haircuts, courtesy of author Neil Gaiman—and especially Sandman podcast producer and star Dirk Maggs and Michael Sheen. Gaiman did let loose a little bit of info about the Sandman Netflix series

We’ll be updating this story throughout the day as new panels conclude.



If this all isn’t enough DC news for you, we get to do this all over again on Sept. 12 when an entire different slate of (mostly smaller) DC properties will get their moment in the sun.