Here's an appropriately weird teaser image from Disney+'s WandaVision

Though Baby Yoda probably won’t be in them, Disney+ does have a bunch of other original shows in the pipeline that seems pretty exciting. One of them is the very weird-sounding (and weirdly named) WandaVision, which will star Marvel’s Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany—a.k.a. Wanda Maximoff and her dearly-departed synthezoid boyfriend The Vision—as some kind of wacky/unsettling 1950s sitcom family. This weekend, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige stopped by Brazil’s CCXP convention and shared some new things about the project, including its very first teaser image and an interesting detail about Wanda’s superhero persona in the comics.

First up, here’s that teaser image, showing Olsen and a suspiciously humanlike Bettany looking like, well, a 1950s sitcom family. Look how happy they are! Surely nothing wacky/unsettling will happen to them, right? Things normally work out in Wanda’s favor in the comics at least, don’t they? She never uses her magical powers in a way that seems like a good idea at the time but ends up having terrifying repercussions!



Speaking of the comics, Feige also revealed (via Collider) that the show is giving Marvel Studios a chance to dig in to Wanda in a way that movies haven’t been able to, specifically noting that it will “make a big deal” out of the fact that Wanda is called the Scarlet Witch—as in, they’re going to use the name and everything (which they haven’t done in the movies). Feige says they’ll explore what that identity means to Wanda, and it’s going to change “the entire future of Phase 4 of the MCU.” In another interesting detail, this idea of pulling in some previously ignored aspect of the comics is also happening over at Disney+’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, which is supposedly going to give Daniel Brühl’s Zemo his purple ski mask from the comics and the title of “Baron” (giving him, like Wanda, his traditional comic book persona).

WandaVision will hit Disney+ at some point in the future, and along with Olsen and Bettany, it will feature Randall Park, Kathryn Hahn, and Kat Dennings (reprising her Thor character, even though she never met Wanda or Vision in her movies).