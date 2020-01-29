Here are all the Super Bowl commercials that have already dropped online

Screenshot : YouTube

It’s that time of year when The Brands stop trying to be cool on Twitter and start trying to be cool on the TV. The below ads—each brimming with A-list talent and budgets your average indie filmmaker would salivate over—will air during the Super Bowl, but have been uploaded early for your viewing pleasure. We’ll be updating this list as more commercials drop online, but there’s plenty to feast your eyes on for now, from Rick-and-Morty madness to John Cena and Jimmy Fallon buddy comedy.

Audi

Who’s in it? Maisie Williams, otherwise known as Arya of House Stark.

What is she doing? Driving an Audi while singing Frozen’s “Let It Go.” For some reason.

Budweiser

Who’s in it? A bunch of smart devices.

What are they doing? Recreating the iconic (and cursed) “whassup” ad from 1999, but with a twist!

Who’s in it? Free Hugs Guy, Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris, and Hannah Gavios; Oscar-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow is behind the camera.

What are they doing? Making America great again by implying that Americans are Bud-drinking heroes and not the sardonic list of weird stereotypes listed by the narrator. Are Americans really known for taking clothes off in public? Seems like more of a European thing.

Bud Light

Who’s in it? Post Malone.

What is he doing? Listening to the tiny tattooed workers in his brain and body tell him that Bud Light Mango Seltzer is delicious and low in calories.

Cheetos

Who’s in it? MC Hammer.

What is he doing? Popping out from things and declaring “Can’t touch this” every time a man’s cheese powder-covered hands prevent him from doing manual labor or physically engaging with the people around him.

Doritos

Who’s in it? Sam Elliott.

What is he doing? Reciting the lyrics to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

Genesis

Who’s in it? John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

What are they doing? Teigen makes a scene by knocking over a comically fancy spread of oysters, then throws her husband under the bus while acting like we all don’t follow her on Twitter.

Google

Who’s in it? Loretta’s husband.

What is he doing? Making you cry.

Hyundai

Who’s in it? Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David Ortiz.

What are they doing? Speaking in Bahston accents while admiring the Hyundai Sonata’s “Smaht Pahk” feature and somehow not getting mobbed by hordes of shrieking moms.

Kia

Who’s in it? Raiders running back Josh Jacobs; directed by John Hillcoat.

What is he doing? Recounting his homeless childhood on the streets of Tulsa to help promote Kia’s charitable efforts around homelessness.

Little Caesars

Who’s in it? Rainn Wilson.

What is he doing? Playing the harried owner of the Sliced Bread company, which is in danger of no longer being “the best thing.”

Michelob Ultra

Who’s in it? Jimmy Fallon and John Cena, with cameos by Usain Bolt, Brooks Koepka, Kerri Walsh Jennings, Brooke Sweat, and The Roots.

What are they doing? Being different sizes while exercising and drinking beer.

Microsoft

Who’s in it? Katie Sowers, offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

What is she doing? Talking about what a big deal it is for her to be the offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers. She will, after all, be the first woman ever to coach in the Super Bowl.

Mountain Dew

Who’s in it? Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross.

What are they doing? We have no idea.

Planters

Who’s in it? Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh.

What are they doing? Watching as Mr. Peanut kills himself to save them.

Pepsi

Who’s in it? Missy Elliott and H.E.R.

What are they doing? Putting a new spin on the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black.”

Pop-Tarts

Who’s in it? Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness.

What is he doing? Lookin’ like a snack.

Pringles

Who’s in it? Rick and Morty.

What are they doing? Trying to escape the Pringles commercial in which they are trapped.

Snickers

Who’s in it? Luis Guzmán.

What is he doing? Being as confused by the “Snickers hole” as the rest of us.

Squarespace

Who’s in it? Winona Ryder.

What is she doing? Some kind of Fargo riff.

Tide

Who’s in it? Charlie Day and Emily Hampshire.

What are they doing? Sorting through their own dirty laundry.

TurboTax

Who’s in it? Some very talented dancers.

What are they doing? Dancing to an admittedly catchy song about doing your own taxes.

Walmart

Who’s in it? Groot, Buzz Lightyear, Legos, the talking pug from Men In Black, Bill & Ted’s Alex Winter, a de-aged version of Alex Winter, the aliens from Mars Attacks.

What are they doing? Shopping at Walmart, referencing their movies.