Here's a very short teaser for The CW's Crisis On Infinite Earths

It’s happening! The multiverse is being disintegrated, entire realities are being wiped out, and it’s going to take nearly everyone who has ever been in a superhero show—CW or not—to prevent the destruction of all life! The five-hour crossover event will begin in early December and will encompass every “Arrowverse” show (Arrow, Flash, Supergirl, Legends Of Tomorrow, and Batwoman), and now we have our first—very, very brief—glimpse of The CW’s Crisis On Infinite Earths in action. The whole thing is 15 seconds long, and that’s including a lengthy pitch for Boost Mobile, so it doesn’t have a ton of stuff, but what it does have is a quick shot of Brandon Routh as a Kingdom Come-style Superman and a bit of Green Arrow and Batwoman with Green Arrow Jr. (Katherine McNamara’s Mia, from Arrow’s flash-forwards), who seems to be wearing something more like a superhero costume than her usual “I’m a cool girl from the future” leather jacket.

Entertainment Weekly apparently has better eyes than we do, though, because it also spotted Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi (who hasn’t properly debuted yet). At this point, we should all just assume that tons and tons of familiar people from DC superhero stuff will pop at some point—though it would be cool if Dean Cain skips this one. There are plenty of Supermans already, and he’s probably too busy being a real piece of shit on Twitter anyway.