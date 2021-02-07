Tom Brady Photo : Stacy Revere ( Getty Images )

Back in May, ESPN and Tom Brady announced that they were putting together a nine-part documentary series called Man In The Arena about Brady’s many Super Bowl wins—and, given the timing, it was hard to think of it as anything but Brady wanting to do a version of Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance about himself. It seemed a little strange for Brady to making a career retrospective documentary about himself while still playing professional football, since he could conceivably win more Super Bowls after Man In The Arena airs (and could even win one tonight, as a matter of fact), but that’ll just give him an excuse to make a sequel at some point.

Anyway, with Brady heading to the Big Game tonight once again (this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), he and the ESPN+ streaming platform have released the first trailer for Man In The Arena. The trailer offers a quick primer on who Tom Brady is and how he always makes good decisions in the face of all the pressure he’s constantly under, and—if every other thing Tom Brady has ever done is any indication—it should be the perfect supporting evidence for both the people who love him and the people who hate him. If you’re not sure which camp you’re in, though, the trailer might not be enough. You could wait for the full documentary series, which will let Brady detail his most triumphant football moments from his own point-of-view, or you could just Google “Tom Brady” and the name of former political leaders to see if he’s good friends with any of them. That should give you plenty of the information that’s worth knowing about him.

Tom Brady’s Man In The Arena will be released on ESPN+ later this year.

