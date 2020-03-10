Screenshot : YouTube

Bob’s Burgers is easily one of the best animated comedies on TV, and it has been for several years, so it seems pretty fair to be unreasonably excited about Apple TV+’s Central Park. It comes from Bob’s Burgers co-creator Loren Bouchard, it’s a musical, and it has a very impressive voice cast that includes Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Stanley Tucci, Tituss Burgess, and… well, another guy that you’ll recognize when you hear him (it’s Josh Gad, and he’s funnier than people give him credit for). Apple has now released a trailer for the show, which is about a family that lives in the park and has to protect it from an evil rich lady who wants to buy it and tear it down—it’s the sort of plot that would seem silly in anything but an animated musical.

Back in January, Bouchard addressed any potential controversies about the voice cast, which involves several men playing women and Bell playing a girl who is mixed-race. He explained that, the way he sees it, animation lets you have fun with what kinds of voices can come out of different faces, and he likes to take advantage of that while staying true to who the characters are supposed to be. The series will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 29.