Here's a trailer for Apple TV+'s LGBTQ documentary series Visible: Out On Television

Apple TV+ hasn’t quite landed with the kind of undeniable buzz as something like the similarly named Disney+, but this trailer for its upcoming documentary series Visible: Out On Television makes a strong case of the streaming service’s continued existence. It’s not that this isn’t the sort of thing another streaming service couldn’t do, but it is something the other streaming services haven’t done, and Apple TV+ might really be worth paying more attention to if it keeps producing interesting content like this trailer suggests Visible will be. The documentary series, as indicated by the name, is all about LGBTQ representation on television, and a press release explains that it will be narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lena Waithe. There will be interviews and relevant clips from TV shows, and the press release says the five hour-long episodes will cover topics like “invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry.”

The full series will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 14.