The current coronavirus epidemic has, obviously, played merry hell with the normal film release calendar for the next several months—if not years—of Hollywood planning. Faced with a world in which theaters are no longer in operation (and would probably suffer seriously reduced box office draws even if they were), studios are forced to ask themselves some hard questions. A few have opted, in a handful of limited cases, to take completed films and move them on to streaming, as Universal is doing with Trolls World Tour, and Disney with its recent decision to move the Artemis Fowl movie directly to Disney+. More often than not, though, the call has been to delay—although the lengths of those delays has said a lot about what individual studios think about how long the need for quarantine is going to last, ranging from Paramount moving A Quiet Place Part II back a mere 5 months, to F9 dropping back an entire calendar year.

Because these changes have been coming at us all as fast as a frowning John Cena running to glare down an equally frown-y Vin Diesel, we decided it might be good to have a place to check back and confirm what the current hypothetical release schedule actually looks like. And so we’ve put together this updating alphabetical list of all of the film delays impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, from Wes Anderson quirkfests to Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters revival, complete with trailers and directorial details where available, because, again, most of these films were pretty far along in production before things started moving around. (Looking at you, poor, abandoned-again New Mutants.) We’ll continue to update the list as things continue to move around, so check back in whenever you’re trying to figure out whenever the hell Nia DaCosta’s Candyman sequel is ever expected to actually see the light of day.

Antebellum



Directed by: Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz

Original release date: April 24, 2020

Current release date: TBD

Antlers

Directed by: Scott Cooper

Original release date: April 17, 2020

Current release date: TBD

Black Widow

Directed by: Cate Shortland

Original release date: May 1, 2020

Current release date: November 6, 2020

Blithe Spirit

Directed by: Edward Hall

Original release date: May 1, 2020

Current release date: September 4, 2020

Blue Story

Directed by: Rapman

Original release date: March 20, 2020

Current release date: TBD

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie

Directed by: Loren Bouchard

Original release date: July 17, 2020

Current release date: April 9, 2021

Candyman

Directed by: Nia DaCosta

Original release date: June 12, 2020

Current release date: September 25, 2020

The Climb

Directed by: Michael Angelo Covino

Original release date: March 27, 2020

Current release date: July 17, 2020

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Directed by: TBD

Original release date: May 7, 2021

Current release date: November 5, 2021

Dream Horse

Directed by: Euros Lyn

Original release date: April 17, 2020

Current release date: September 4, 2020

The Eternals

Directed by: Chloé Zhao

Original release date: November 6, 2020

Current release date: February 12, 2021

F9

Directed by: Justin Lin

Original release date: May 22, 2020

Current release date: April 2, 2021

Free Guy

Directed by: Shawn Levy

Original release date: July 3, 2020

Current release date: December 11, 2020

The French Dispatch

Directed by: Wes Anderson

Original release date: July 24, 2020

Current release date: October 16, 2020

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Directed by: Jason Reitman

Original release date: July 10, 2020

Current release date: March 5, 2021

Greyhound

Directed by: Aaron Schneider

Original release date: June 12, 2020

Current release date: TBD

Indiana Jones 5

Directed by: TBD

Original release date: July 9, 2021

Current release date: July 29, 2022

In The Heights

Directed by: Jon M. Chu

Original release date: June 26, 2020

Current release date: TBD

Jungle Cruise

Directed by: Jaume Collett-Serra

Original release date: July 24, 2020

Current release date: July 30, 2021

Malignant

Directed by: James Wan

Original release date: August 14, 2020

Current release date: TBD

Minions: The Rise Of Gru

Directed by: Kyle Balda

Original release date: July 3, 2020

Current release date: July 2, 2021

Morbius

Directed by: Daniel Espinosa

Original release date: July 31, 2020

Current release date: March 19, 2021

Mulan

Directed by: Niki Caro

Original release date: March 27, 2020

Current release date: July 24, 2020

My Spy

Directed by: Peter Segal

Original release date: March 13, 2020

Current release date: April 17, 2020

The New Mutants

Directed by: Josh Boone

Original release date: April 3, 2020

Current release date: TBD

No Time To Die

Directed by: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Original release date: April 2, 2020

Current release date: November 25, 2020

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Directed by: Armando Iannucci

Original release date: May 8, 2020

Current release date: TBD

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Directed by: Will Gluck

Original release date: April 3, 2020

Current release date: January 15, 2021

Promising Young Woman

Directed by: Emerald Fennell

Original release date: April 17, 2020

Current release date: TBD

A Quiet Place Part II

Directed by: John Krasinski

Original release date: March 20, 2020

Current release date: September 4, 2020

Directed by: Tony Cervone

Original release date: May 15, 2020

Current release date: TBD

The Secret Garden

Directed by: Marc Munden

Original release date: April 3, 2020

Current release date: August 14, 2020

Sing 2

Directed by: Garth Jennings

Original release date: July 2, 2021

Current release date: December 22, 2021

Spiral

Directed by: Darren Lynn Bouman

Original release date: May 15, 2020

Current release date: TBD

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run

Directed by: Tim Hill

Original release date: May 22, 2020

Current release date: July 31, 2020

Thor: Love And Thunder

Directed by: Taika Waititi

Original release date: November 5, 2021

Current release date: February 18, 2022

The Tomorrow War

Directed by: Chris McKay

Original release date: December 25, 2020

Current release date: TBD

Top Gun: Maverick

Directed by: Joseph Kosinski

Original release date: June 26, 2020

Current release date: December 23, 2020

Uncharted

Directed by: Ruben Fleischer

Original release date: March 5, 2021

Current release date: October 8, 2021

The Woman In The Window

Directed by: Joe Wright

Original release date: May 15, 2020

Current release date: TBD

Wonder Woman 1984

Directed by: Patty Jenkins

Original release date: June 5, 2020

Current release date: August 14, 2020