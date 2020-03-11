Photo : Colin Bentley ( The CW )

Regardless of what its net effects on world health end up being, the COVID-19 coronavirus has already had a major impact on almost every industry that requires human beings to come together—i.e., most industries, including those that make up the pop culture institutions we obsess over and love. Now—in the wake of a hefty new slate of cancellations this afternoon—we’re assembling a running list of the TV shows, concerts, conferences, and more that have been delayed or canceled in response to the outbreak.

First up: TV. We’ve already reported on the effects the virus has had on some of television’s most successful (and travel-based) reality shows, with both The Amazing Race and Survivor postponing upcoming seasons. Now we can also report that a more domestically-minded series, Riverdale, has also had its production stopped due to viral concerns. Per Entertainment Weekly, someone on the team for the show—which films in Vancouver, hub for TV production—came into contact with a person infected with COVID-19, and so the show has been put on hiatus. There’s no word yet from The CW of how long the delay is expected to be, or what effect it’ll have on the show’s release schedule.

Meanwhile, over in the world of film, the majority of delays have been release date-based, with Peter Rabbit 2 joining the new James Bond film No Time To Die in vacating upcoming release dates in hopes of facing brighter pastures in the fall. So far, no other major films have been moved, although we can’t help but wonder whether Disney is eyeing Black Widow’s April 24 release date with some concern—the company’s stock price is already down, a potential symptom of the sheer number of entertainment pies it’s got its hand-sanitizer-heavy fingers in.

Music has been hit even harder, though, with Bikini Kill and They Might Be Giants both announcing today that they’re postponing North American tours in response to the virus. The TMBG shows (in New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.) have already been rescheduled for this fall and winter, while Bikini Kill announced its cancellations of a Pacific Northwest tour, asking that fans possibly donate to Interfaith Works Emergency Overnight Shelter, the Olympia-based group that one of the shows was meant to support, to make up for some of the lost funds. Pearl Jam has also suspended the opening leg of an upcoming tour, while Coachella and Stagecoach have already announced that they’re both moving to the fall.

On the topic of festivals: All of this comes in addition to the numerous conferences that have already been canceled or postponed, with SXSW remaining the most high-profile of the bunch. The Game Developers Conference and E3 will both have a major impact on the world of gaming, though, and its still an open question of what the virus will do to the upcoming slate of annual film festivals. Donald Trump’s announcement of a 30-day travel ban to the United States from Europe earlier this evening will likely have an impact on the Tribeca Film Festival next month. specifically.

Oh, hey: Sports! After the last-second cancellation of a game in Oklahoma tonight—reportedly spurred on by worries over the health of Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert—the NBA has now announced that all of the league’s games are suspended going forward. There’s no word yet on how long this hiatus is expected to last, although it comes not long after increasing conversations about banning fans from attending games in person.

We’ll keep this list updated as more cancellations come in; in the meantime, it’s becoming clear that, no matter how this all ends up playing out, COVID-19 is going to have a major impact on how the entertainment industry conducts itself and plans events going forward, if only because, holy shit, even Tom Hanks can get sick. (Also, this is going to end up costing a lot of people an extraordinary amount of money, and could potentially impact people’s willingness to expose themselves to so-called “experiential entertainment” for years to come.)