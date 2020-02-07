Screenshot : Quibi

Quibi, the short-form streaming service with billions in backing, has been slowly amassing an army of talent over the last year, with names like Steven Spielberg, Paul Feig, Chrissy Teigen, Chance The Rapper, and Lena Waithe all committed to telling both scripted and unscripted stories in 10-minute chunks.

The service made a debut of sorts during the Super Bowl, releasing a short clip that tried to turn “Quibi” into a measurement of time. That may not have gone over so well, but we’re still curious about the content—like, just look at all this. Quibi’s since chased that introductory ad with some teasers for its shows, and it’s a guarantee that many more are soon to follow.

As such, we decided to compile each and every sneak peek, which you can browse below ahead of the service’s April 6 launch. If you like what you see, sign up here. The service comes either with ads ($4.99 per month) or without ($7.99 per month).

Elba Vs. Block



“We’re challenging each other to automobile skill tests!” Hollywood hunk Idris Elba says in his luscious cockney accent, teasing a show in which he and rally driver Ken Block go vroom-vroom real fast. Who’s the best driver? Quibi asks in the synopsis. Probably the professional race car driver, we reply. Just a guess.

Flipped

If HGTV has taught us anything, it’s that home renovation is a lucrative business. Especially when, as happens with Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson in Flipped, you find stacks of drug money in the walls. Unfortunately, a kingpin played by Arturo Castro is onto them, promising their lives in exchange for a renovation job on his own home. Andy Garcia and Eva Longoria co-star in the comedy.

The Fugitive

Dr. Richard Kimble is here reimagined as Mike Ferro (Boyd Holbrook), an ex-con with a wife and daughter who, after being falsely accused of planting a bomb, must rush to prove his innocence before he’s arrested. The synopsis makes it sound as if an inaccurate tweet is to blame for his predicament, which makes him a wanted man both by the police and the Extremely Online. A true nightmare! Kiefer Sutherland co-stars as the “legendary cop” leading the hunt for him.

Most Dangerous Game

Most Dangerous Game or, as we’ll call it, The Running Man 2.0, follows Luke Hemsworth’s Dodge Maynard (what a name!) as he accepts an offer from an eccentric millionaire to play a “deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter…but the prey.”

Nightgowns With Sasha Velour

Sasha Velour, the season nine winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is translating her stage show, Nightgowns, to the Quibi format across eight episodes. Deadline describes it as being as much a “performance documentary” as it is a personal portrait of the artist. Different performers will be highlighted in each episode, with music video veteran Sophie Muller stepping in to direct them in a 2 to 3-minute performance.



Punk’d



Chance The Rapper punking Megan Thee Stallion while wearing a hat that actually faces the right direction already makes his Punk’d better than the Ashton Kutcher one.