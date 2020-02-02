Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Here's a quick teaser for Disney+'s WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Sam Barsanti
Filed to:TV
19
Save
Screenshot: YouTube

Leave it to Disney to sneak a big surprise into the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. Just as we were finishing up the last of the pizza and resigning ourselves to the inevitability of another Tide commercial with Charlie Day, Disney+ rolls in with a short ad featuring teaser clips of all three of its high-profile Marvel shows: Loki, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and WandaVision.

The quick shots showed Falcon practicing with his new shield, Bucky pointing a gun at Zemo, Wanda in various costumes (including a very comics-inspired one!), and Loki promising to “burn this place to the ground.” The three shows are coming to Disney+ “soon,” which apparently means fall for Falcon and The Winter Soldier, this year at some point for WandaVision, and 2021 for Loki.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from News

Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, and I Think You Should Leave all win big at this year's WGA Awards

Here's a quick teaser for Disney+'s WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

The BAFTAs loved 1917 and Joaquin Phoenix made a point to criticize the show's lack of diversity

Black Widow infiltrates the big game in the Marvel movie's Super Bowl spot