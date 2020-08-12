Screenshot : YouTube

Disney has released a new teaser trailer for Mulan, its epic live-action (emphasis on action) reimagining of the legendary Chinese warrior story, which is set to debut on Disney+ next month as a premium rental. Directed by Niki Caro, Mulan follows the journey of the eponymous hero, played by Liu Yifei, as she disguises herself as a man to take her ailing father’s place in the Imperial Army. Last month, after repeated release delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney moved to debut Mulan on its Disney+ streaming platform, where it will be made available exclusively to subscribers on September 4 as a $29.99 rental.



The thing about this new teaser, though, is that while it serves to get people hyped about Mulan on Disney+, it kinda highlights why the movie should receive a proper theatrical release—eventually, of course.

According to Variety, Disney CEO Bob Chapek described the Mulan streaming release as a “one-off” during a corporate earnings call in August, but it certainly seems like the studio is testing the profitability of releasing a major blockbuster directly to Disney+. Given that it remains unclear exactly when and how movie theaters will re-open nationwide (it could be several more months, at least) , the studio may need to reassess its release strategies for other upcoming films, including Black Widow, Jungle Cruise, and Pixar’s Soul.