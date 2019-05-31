Somehow, more than a decade since it was cancelled by HBO, Deadwood is returning tonight with a movie that will finally cap off its prematurely ended story. Before setting out cans of peaches and jars of unauthorized cinnamon to enjoy with the viewing, you may want to remember exactly why the prospect of watching a bunch of greasy-looking old people in dusty hats swear at each other is so appealing in the first place.

Fortunately, a fan-made trailer of scenes from Deadwood’s original three seasons is here to fill just that role. Spoilers, we should say, fucking abound.



Advertisement

The clip, made by Sister City, is a chronologically jumbled best-of compilation that features some of the show’s most memorable scenes set to tracks from Radiohead, Beck, and The Walkmen. In it, we see Ian McShane’s Al Swearengen slice a Pinkerton’s throat; Garret Dillahunt transform from that dirty coward Jack McCall to cleaned-up monster Francis Wolcott; Paula Malcomsom make sardonic quips as Trixie; and Timothy Olyphant grind his teeth down as Seth Bullock.



Events from the show are presented out of order, but the trailer is assembled to capture the nightmarish arc of George Hearst’s arrival in Deadwood and the destruction he brings with him. We may be biased, but it’s probably better to use our recap guide to properly re-familiarize yourself with the series before the movie airs, but if you just want a well put together montage of characters performing “one vile fucking task after another” to get excited for tonight then here you go.



Advertisement

Deadwood: The Movie airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on HBO.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com