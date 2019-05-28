[Spoilers for Game Of Thrones season eight, episode six.]

In a fantasy world riddled with unrepentant assholes, there was perhaps no character on Game of Thrones whose vitriol was quite as memorable as Sandor Clegane. The Hound might not have been the show’s most manipulating asshole, or its most sadistic asshole, or its most cold-hearted asshole, but he was, as this supercut from YouTube’s Supercuts Delights heartily demonstrates, far and away the loudest asshole.



In these rousing five minutes we see proof that there is basically no scenario so threatening, so dangerous, so utterly doomed, that the Hound will not take the opportunity to absolutely roast your dumb ass without mercy. He will roast you if you are the king. He will roast you if you are a little girl. He will just as happily insult you in the middle of a battle as the middle of a tavern. He will mock your plans in a verdant field; he will travel farther into the frozen north than most men have ever been and make fun of you the entire time. He will shit on your whole person, whether you are guided by the Lord of Light or the literal embodiment of death. He will ride through a burning city on the verge of collapse for the chance to deliver one last round of insults to his big, dumb, undead brother.

R.I.P. Sandor Clegane, he died doing what he loved: being incredibly rude to everyone he ever met.

[via Laughing Squid]

