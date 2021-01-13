Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Here you go, be mad about and/or tickled by someone watching Tenet on an iPod Classic

Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / Contributor (Getty Images), Cate Gillon / Staff (Getty Images)

There’s a pretty decent chance, dear reader, that you’ve got a lot of pent-up anxiety and rage flowing through you at the moment. We get it. That’s where we’re at, too. And we’re going to do our part to help, just as Twitter user @dudski did for us when she shared her Tenet viewing experience. Forget all those “timeline cleanse” posts. We don’t need otters holding hands, we need a good laugh (if you’re us) and/or opportunity to shake our fists at the heavens (if you’re Christopher Nolan):

Depending on your perspective, that’s either a top-notch visual joke, a crime against cinema, or kinda both. (We would like to encourage you to watch movies, especially those with a lot of visual complexity, on as big a screen as is safe for you to watch it. Regardless, this is very funny.)

That’s it, that’s the article about the tweet. Don’t anyone point out to Nolan that the viewer also appears to be sitting down while watching Tenet on a well-preserved iPod Classic. Meanwhile, we’ll be watching Tennant:

Photo: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor, Screenshot: YouTube (Getty Images)
It’s a weird day.

